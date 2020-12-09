Matanzas’s Jeff Reaves and Buddy Taylor’s Stacia Collier Are Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year

Jeff Reaves, principal at Matanzas High School was named the district’s Principal of the Year, and Stacia Collier, assistant principal at Buddy Taylor Middle School, was named the district’s Assistant Principal of the Year on Monday. Both will now represent Flagler Schools for the statewide Principal and Assistant Principal Achievement Award for Outstanding Leadership.

Reaves was surprised to see Superintendent Cathy Mittlestadt walk in with balloons and celebratory cookie cake. “I’m humbled and honored to have the opportunity to represent Flagler Schools. It’s a privilege to serve in this community,” he said.

Mittelstadt and her executive staff–Bobby Bosardet, Earl Johnson, Diane Dyer and Ryan Deising–dropped in on the primncipal and assistant principal at their schools, bearing helium, for the announcements.









Collier was also taken aback. “I am shocked but so honored. It is so awesome to represent our district,” she said. “I love Flagler County with everything. I grew up here, I live here, and I am just happy to represent us.”

Mittelstadt described the two administrators as “outstanding leaders for Flagler Schools. They both look to see what their school buildings needs, and then their willingness to share their ideas with the rest of their colleagues throughout the district. It is the mark of a great leader to see things beyond just their school buildings.”

Reaves has been principal at Matanzas High School since 2017. He’s been in education for 15 years, 12 of those in Volusia County. He is a 1997 graduate of Warner Southern College and earned his Masters of Science Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University in 2008. Before taking the job in Flagler, when he was principal at Edgewater Public School, Reaves was recognized as Florida’s Innovative Principal of the Year by the Florida Council of Instructional Technology Leaders. He’d led his school with a STEM focus (Science Technology Engineering and Math) and was the first elementary school in Florida to be certified by Advanc-ED in STEM.

Stacia Collier, a 2000 graduate of Flagler-Palm Coast High School earned both her Bachelors of Science in Exceptional Student Education and Masters of Science in Exceptional Student Education from Florida State University in 2005.