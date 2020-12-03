Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

Covid-19 Deaths Among Florida Inmates Reach 119

| | Leave a Comment

The death toll of Florida prison inmates from COVID-19 has reached 189, with two additional deaths listed Wednesday on the state Department of Corrections website. Since the start of the pandemic, 17,021 inmates and 3,845 corrections workers have tested positive for Covid-19, department numbers show.

As of Wednesday, 420 inmates were in medical isolation — with 316 of those at Walton Correctional Institution in the Panhandle. Meanwhile, 93 percent of the corrections workers who tested positive have been cleared to return to their jobs. It was not immediately clear where the two additional inmate deaths occurred.

But information on the state Department of Health website shows that at least 42 inmate deaths have been linked to the Reception and Medical Center in Union County, at least 21 have been linked to the South Florida Reception Center in Miami-Dade County and at least 14 have been linked to Union Correctional Institution.

–News Service of Florida

Conner Bosch law attorneys lawyers offices palm coast flagler county
Created using the Donation Thermometer plugin https://wordpress.org/plugins/donation-thermometer/.$5000Raised $3762 towards the $5000 target.$3762Raised $3762 towards the $5000 target.75%If you’re here and you’ve read this far down our notoriously boundless articles, you’re one of our 25,000-some daily visitors, and you’ve read not 5 or 50 but probably 500 FlaglerLive articles this year--at no cost to you. But locally focused, independent and bold reporting isn’t cheap, and it’s becoming rare: two-thirds of counties don’t have a daily paper anymore, let alone a 24/7 news source. We depend on your help to fund the essential investigative and analytical journalism you’ve relied on for 11 years, and to keep FlaglerLive the only fully free-access, news source in Flagler County. If each of you contributed as little as $5 for the whole year--barely over a penny a day--we wouldn’t need to solicit advertising. But only a fraction of you contribute. Make a difference this holiday season. Have a stake in fostering serious journalism in your community. Contribute today or become a monthly donor.FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization: your contribution is tax-deductibleClick now, anywhere in this box, and contribute.

All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.

Reader Interactions

  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents
  • grand living realty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *