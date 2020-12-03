Covid-19 Deaths Among Florida Inmates Reach 119

The death toll of Florida prison inmates from COVID-19 has reached 189, with two additional deaths listed Wednesday on the state Department of Corrections website. Since the start of the pandemic, 17,021 inmates and 3,845 corrections workers have tested positive for Covid-19, department numbers show.

As of Wednesday, 420 inmates were in medical isolation — with 316 of those at Walton Correctional Institution in the Panhandle. Meanwhile, 93 percent of the corrections workers who tested positive have been cleared to return to their jobs. It was not immediately clear where the two additional inmate deaths occurred.

But information on the state Department of Health website shows that at least 42 inmate deaths have been linked to the Reception and Medical Center in Union County, at least 21 have been linked to the South Florida Reception Center in Miami-Dade County and at least 14 have been linked to Union Correctional Institution.

