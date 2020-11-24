Charles Swindell, Felon Who Threatened to Burn His Mother and Did Burn a Child, Arrested for Raping Girl

Charles G. Swindell, a 50-year-old resident of Palm Coast, has a long and violent history, particularly with his own family–his mother and his children. But he’s served relatively little time in jail for his felony and misdemeanor convictions since 2013. That may change with his most serious charge yet: raping a child entrusted to him.









In 2013 he became enraged against his mother to the point of threatening to kill her. He told her she was “going to burn and die just like dad did.” He would repeat the threats while violating an injunction against him, and was found guilty of a felony. He spent one day in jail, and when he was arrested for violating the injunction, spent less than half an hour there.

Two years later he was re-arrested on a felony child abuse charge when, supposedly for fun, he took his eyeglasses case that had been baking in the sun in the car and burned his girlfriend’s 11-year-old son’s cheek by branding him with the metal logo on the case. He told authorities it was just to “play around.”

He was charged with a second and a third degree felony. Both charges were diminished to a second-degree misdemeanor of culpable negligence, to which he pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to time already served in jail: a little over three months.

In 2017, he was arrested on three felonies, including burglary, after allegedly stealing a man’s gun then texting him to sell it back to him. All the charges were dropped.

In late October, a warrant was issued for Swindell’s arrest on a charge of raping a child between the ages of 12 and 18, a first-degree felony punishable by life in prison without parole. The child, according to the information filed on Nov. 18, is “a person in familial or custodial authority,” meaning a member of his own family or household. (On his Facebook page, Swindell’s profile picture is headlined by the phrase: “love my kids.”)









The heavily redacted arrest report traces a series of alleged abusive assaults of a girl going back more than a year, all of them taking place in Swindell’s pick-up truck in various locations. Someone–the identity of the person is redacted in the report–had become suspicious and planted two iPads in the truck. The iPads were set on record. Swindell himself was suspicious that someone was doing just that. He gave the girl a flashlight and had her search the vehicle.

In a courageous move that would prove to put an end to the alleged assaults, she uncovered both iPads but told him of only one of them, and left the other in place. She left the iPad recording “cause I personally knew something would happen,” she would later tell authorities. Still, his suspicions were not allayed. “You don’t think they’d put two in there?” he asked. She managed to ensure that the second iPad avoided detection.

The recording, which picks up the distinctive sounds of sexual activity and of Swindell himself speaking suggestively and explicitly about his behavior, was turned over to authorities and became the basis of the investigation starting in October.

The defense may ask a judge to throw out the recordings as illegal under a Florida law that bars audio recordings without consent in places where people have a reasonable expectation of privacy (as Swindell did inside his truck), But there is an exception to the law. Since 2015 an amendment to the law exempts children secretly recording potentially abusive acts. The loophole the defense may exploit in this case is that it wasn’t the alleged victim who placed the iPad in the truck. But by taking the action she did and knowingly keeping the second iPad hidden, the minor girl in essence made the recording her own, unwittingly enabling prosecutors to get around the loophole, should the issue arise in court. (Another feature Swindell liked to highlight on his Facebook page: his pick-up trucks.)

The girl was extremely reluctant to cooperate with authorities and the Child Protection Team: Swindell had repeatedly threatened harm and prison if she spoke. Swindell Used techniques common to child abusers, who typically turn the tables on their victims, making them look either like the perpetrators or like the guilty party. He told the girl that if authorities found out about the acts, she would be the one to go to jail, and harm would come to her family.









He did so on most of the seven occasions when he raped her, at times allegedly using force and against her will, overcoming her attempts to free herself. Any sexual act by an adult with a child is unlawful under Florida law, but–depending on the girl’s age–the distinction between forcible and consensual sex is the difference between “unlawful sex with a minor” and outright rape–the difference between a second and a first degree felony, or the difference between some prison time and life and prison.

Swindell is being held at the Flagler County jail without bond. He was transferred there from the Putnam County jail on Monday. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark. Assistant Public Defender Regina Nunnally is representing Swindell. His arraignment before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins is scheduled for Nov. 30 at 9 a.m.

According to the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics, children who are victims of sexual abuse are far more likely to be abused by someone they know than by strangers. For girls between ages 12 and 17, a family member was the offender in 24 percent of cases, and a person known to the victim was the offender in 66 percent of cases, according to the bureau’s findings, leaving just 10 percent of cases as assaults involving a stranger. It is also estimated that two-thirds of sexual abuse goes unreported.