Rider Trauma-Evacuated in Vehicle-v-Motorcycle Crash at Belle Terre and Royal Palms in Palm Coast

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a vehicle at the intersection of Belle Terre Parkway and Royal Palms Parkway in Palm Coast in early evening Sunday.

The crash took place a little after 6 p.m., involving a Toyota Corolla and a Harley Davidson motorcycle. The motorcyclist was trauma-evacuated by Flagler County Fire Rescue ambulance to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. The driver and a passenger in the Toyota, who remained in the vehicle in the early part of the investigation, were not hurt.









Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash. The exact sequence of events is not yet clear. But the motorcycle was catapulted past the road to just behind a guardrail into the southeast corner of the intersection.

The Toyota’s front driver-side was heavily damaged by the impact. The vehicle appeared to have been driving west on Royal Palms Parkway, crossing belle Terre to make a left turn to go south, suggesting that the motorcyclist may have been traveling east on Royal Palms and Crossing Belle Terre. The vehicle was stopped almost in the center of the intersection after the crash, facing southwest. Either the motorcyclist or the Toyota driver violated the other’s right-of-way.

Another motorcycle, undamaged, was parked a few feet down from the crash site on the east side of Royal Palms–a witness or a companion rider with the victim.

The patient is an adult male. “There was no one else identified as a patient at that scene,” Palm Coast Fire Department Battalion Chief Kyle Berryhill, who was at the scene shortly after the crash, said. Flagler County Rescue 92 and Palm Coast Fire Department Engine 25 were the responders. “They called a trauma alert very quickly, and they had him fully immobilized and in the back of a rescue so fast, which is one of the things we’re trying to do in a trauma situation,” Berryhill said.

The two northbound lanes on Belle Terre were reduced to one, backing up traffic at one point almost to Easthampton Boulevard. Southbound traffic was not hampered, nor was lighter traffic on Royal Palms. The Palm Coast Fire Police was regulating the flow. The scene was cleared shortly after 7:30 p.m.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue responded ahead of FHP, which took over the investigation.











