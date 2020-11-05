The following public relations release is published as a courtesy to the issuing agency and does not necessarily reflect FlaglerLive’s news standards or styling.
Daytona State Ranked No. 2 Among Most Affordable Colleges in Florida

'We feel this is an important investment in the future of Florida,' says Daytona State College President Tom LoBasso, who heads the college system's council of presidents. (Facebook)
Best Value Schools has listed Daytona State College in another prominent position in its collection of comprehensive educational rankings, with DSC ranked No. 2 on the list of Florida’s most affordable colleges. The College has not raised tuition in 10 years and even lowered it in 2015.

With a tuition of $79.22 per credit hour, Daytona State is a tremendous value for students, with 12 bachelor’s degree programs along with its wide selection of certificates and associate degrees. Overall, Daytona State has more than 100 programs from which to choose and is fully accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSOC), the National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation (NATEF), the Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA), the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP), the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) and many others.




Rankings were determined using the listed cost of tuition for resident students and does not cover required fees, supplies, housing, or other costs of attending the college or university.

Best Value Schools is an online publication dedicated to helping college-bound students make decisions regarding their future education. Schools are evaluated in a variety of categories with both state and national rankings compiled. In August, Daytona State was listed among the top online college and university programs in Florida.

