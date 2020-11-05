Flagler Health Department’s Covid Testing and Flu Shot Sites for November 7 through 14

There are changes to the Department of Health’s COVID-19 testing sites for the week of November 7 through 14.

There will be testing and free flu shots Saturday morning, November 7 in the lot across from 120 Airport Road. Look for the tent on the way to High Jackers restaurant. (9 to 10:30 AM)

There will testing at Wawa every other Friday. The next scheduled date is Friday, Nov. 13.

There will be no testing Saturday, Nov. 14.

Monday – 9 to 10:30AM

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church

75 Pine Lakes Pkwy

DRIVE THROUGH – NO FLU SHOT AT THIS LOCATION

Monday – 4 to 5:30PM

Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church

915 N. Central Street, Flagler Beach

FREE flu shot with COVID test

WALK UP











Mondays, Tuesdays, & Wednesdays – 9 to 11:45AM

Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds

150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell

Free flu shot with COVID test

WALK UP BY APPOINTMENT

Tuesdays & Thursdays – 3:30 to 5:30PM

Flagler County Health Department ANNEX

Lot across from 120 Airport Road (look for tents on way to High Jackers Restaurant)

FREE flu shot with COVID test

DRIVE THROUGH

Wednesday – 4 to 5:30PM

First United Methodist Church of Bunnell

205 N. Pine Street, Bunnell

FREE flu shot with COVID test

DRIVE THROUGH

Thursday – 9 to 10:30AM

Flagler Beach Pharmacy

200 Moody Blvd

Free flu shot with COVID test

WALK UP

Fridays – 9 to 10:30AM

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church

4600 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast

DRIVE THROUGH – NO FLU SHOT AT THIS LOCATION

Friday, Nov. 13 — 2:30 to 5PM

Wawa Food Market

5600 SR 100 (Across from Flagler Palm Coast High School)

FREE flu shot with COVID test

WALK UP

APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED FOR THE CATTLEMAN’S HALL SITE ONLY. Please call 386-437-7350 ext./option 0 for scheduling. The call center is open weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM. All other sites will be on a first come first served basis, limited to the first 60 people. The health department does not offer rapid tests. Results are available in 2 to 3 days.

COVID-19 health-related questions should be directed to a healthcare provider or the Florida Health hotline at 866-779-6121. Additional information can be found at floridahealthcovid19.gov/.

For information about the local health department, go to flagler.floridahealth.gov, call 386-437-7350, or visit 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell.