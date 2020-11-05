Flagler Health Department’s Covid Testing and Flu Shot Sites for November 7 through 14

There are changes to the Department of Health’s COVID-19 testing sites for the week of November 7 through 14.
- There will be testing and free flu shots Saturday morning, November 7 in the lot across from 120 Airport Road. Look for the tent on the way to High Jackers restaurant. (9 to 10:30 AM)
- There will testing at Wawa every other Friday. The next scheduled date is Friday, Nov. 13.
- There will be no testing Saturday, Nov. 14.
Monday – 9 to 10:30AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
75 Pine Lakes Pkwy
DRIVE THROUGH – NO FLU SHOT AT THIS LOCATION
Monday – 4 to 5:30PM
Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church
915 N. Central Street, Flagler Beach
FREE flu shot with COVID test
WALK UP
Mondays, Tuesdays, & Wednesdays – 9 to 11:45AM
Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds
150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell
Free flu shot with COVID test
WALK UP BY APPOINTMENT
Tuesdays & Thursdays – 3:30 to 5:30PM
Flagler County Health Department ANNEX
Lot across from 120 Airport Road (look for tents on way to High Jackers Restaurant)
FREE flu shot with COVID test
DRIVE THROUGH
Wednesday – 4 to 5:30PM
First United Methodist Church of Bunnell
205 N. Pine Street, Bunnell
FREE flu shot with COVID test
DRIVE THROUGH
Thursday – 9 to 10:30AM
Flagler Beach Pharmacy
200 Moody Blvd
Free flu shot with COVID test
WALK UP
Fridays – 9 to 10:30AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
4600 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast
DRIVE THROUGH – NO FLU SHOT AT THIS LOCATION
Friday, Nov. 13 — 2:30 to 5PM
Wawa Food Market
5600 SR 100 (Across from Flagler Palm Coast High School)
FREE flu shot with COVID test
WALK UP
APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED FOR THE CATTLEMAN’S HALL SITE ONLY. Please call 386-437-7350 ext./option 0 for scheduling. The call center is open weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM. All other sites will be on a first come first served basis, limited to the first 60 people. The health department does not offer rapid tests. Results are available in 2 to 3 days.
COVID-19 health-related questions should be directed to a healthcare provider or the Florida Health hotline at 866-779-6121. Additional information can be found at floridahealthcovid19.gov/.
For information about the local health department, go to flagler.floridahealth.gov, call 386-437-7350, or visit 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell.
Leave a Reply