ACLU Condemns Flagler County Administrator Jerry Cameron Over ‘Disdain Toward Voters’

Cynthia Fisher, President of the Volusia/Flagler Chapter of the ACLU of Florida, issued the following statement late Friday in response to Flagler County Administrator Jerry Cameron’s refusal to suspend a construction project around the Government Services Building for the two weeks of early voting. The Supervisor of Elections’ office, one of three early voting locations and site of a mail-in drop box, is part of the government complex. Cameron was invited to respond. He did not do so. Early voting ends today at 6 p.m. (See, “‘If They Can’t Understand the Detour They Shouldn’t Be Voting,’ County Administrator Says, Reversing Pledge to Suspend Construction at GSB,” and “‘Outraged’ Elections Supervisor Rips County Administrator Jerry Cameron Over ‘Contempt’ for Voters and Bad Planning.”)









The ACLU of Florida Volusia/Flagler Chapter condemns the condescending comments and voter suppression tactics of Flagler County Administrator, Jerry Cameron.

Against multiple appeals made by Flagler County Supervisor of Elections, Kaiti Lenhart, Mr. Cameron made the unilateral decision to move forward with construction work on the SOE office parking lot thereby impeding easy access to the site’s official early voting ballot drop box. The Flagler County Supervisor of Elections wisely requested that the construction be delayed for two weeks, during early voting, in order to accommodate the unprecedented number of early voters expected this year without the need for confusing detours. There is no logical reason that the construction could not have been suspended for this brief time, other than disregard and disrespect for the voters. We made an observation of the voting location today and were appalled at the congestion and confusion of eager early voters.

We further condemn Mr. Cameron’s attitude of overt disdain toward voters who expressed confusion over the imposed detour. When advised that voters were getting confused trying to navigate the path to vote, he implied that if they got lost they weren’t smart enough to vote and therefore didn’t deserve the right, by stating, “If they can’t understand the detour they shouldn’t be voting.”

We join with SOE Lenhart in imploring Mr. Cameron to support our democratic process by immediately suspending further construction and restoring normal traffic patterns through November 3.