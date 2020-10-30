Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

37-Year-Old Motorcyclist Is Killed, Rider Seriously Injured in US1 Crash South of Old Kings Road

| | Leave a Comment

The motorcycle crash took place on U.S. 1 about a mile south of Old Kings Road Thursday evening. (Google)
The motorcycle crash took place on U.S. 1 about a mile south of Old Kings Road Thursday evening. (Google)

A 37-year-old St. Augustine resident was killed and a his 49-year-old wife was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on U.S. 1 south of Old Kings Road Thursday evening.

The couple had been on a leisurely ride from St. Augustine. The Florida Highway Patrol attributed the cause of the crash to a deer crossing the path of the motorcyclists as they were traveling south. The motorcycle struck the deer, causing the motorcycle to veer right, overturn and eject its two riders. Both had been wearing helmets.




The crash took place just before 7:30 p.m. and was reported to Flagler County’s 911 dispatch center by another traveler, who saw the motorcycle tumble in his rearview mirror and turned around to go back to the scene of the crash. The caller helped the 49-year-old woman look for the 37-year-old man. They found him unresponsive.

Flagler County Fire Rescue and the Sheriff’s Office responded with several units. An emergency helicopter was placed on standby. One of U.S. 1’s southbound lanes was shut down.

Flagler County Fire Flight launched at 7:37 p.m. from the county airport and landed on U.S. 1 14 minutes later. Both patients were taken to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach.

Earlier this month Desmond Robinson, 56, died following a motorcycle crash in Palm Coast’s F Section, though an obituary attributed his death to a heart attack not long after the crash, at the hospital. If Robinson’s death is included, Thursday’s crash would bring the number of road fatalities in Flagler County this year to at least 18.




The identities of Thursday’s crash victim are not available. The Florida Highway Patrol earlier this year stopped releasing the names of people involved in crashes. “We no longer proactively release the identities of the parties involved from our scenes in press releases as part of Marsy’s Law,” an FHP spokesperson told FlaglerLive in July. The constitutional amendment, approved by voters in 2018, is specific to victims of crime only, however, and does not include protection for the identities of individuals killed in road accidents or as a result of crime. Various law enforcement agencies have applied the law in different ways, resulting in a patchwork of applications, and in many cases misapplications, of the law.

If anyone is aware of the crash victims’ names, please let us know by email here.

For 10 years you've relied on FlaglerLive for 24/7 access to locally produced, locally focused, independent and fearless reporting. But facts aren't free. Our advertising revenue can be temperamental. We depend on you, our readers, to help fund essential local investigative journalism. Have a stake in our mission. Defend facts. Hold the powerful accountable. Contribute today or become one of the Friends of FlaglerLive by becoming a monthly contributor. FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization: your contribution is tax-deductibleClick now, anywhere in this box, and contribute.

All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.

Reader Interactions

  • grand living realty
  • chanfrau personal injury lawyers
  • Larry Jones Flagler County Sheriff
  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *