Enrollment Underway for Fall B Term at Daytona State College; Classes begin Monday, October 19

Enrollment for Daytona State College’s Fall B term is underway, and a team of admissions specialists are here to help future DSC students through the entire process. Classes begin on Monday, October 19 and enrollment can be completed online or by making an appointment to speak with an admissions advisor.

Those interested in attending Daytona State must first complete an application, which can be found at DaytonaState.edu/apply. Potential students may speak to an advisor by calling (386) 506-3642, or book an appointment by emailing [email protected]. Live online chat is also available at DaytonaState.edu/admissions during the hours of 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.









Daytona State offers programs that connect to in-demand jobs and careers throughout the region and the state, featuring numerous certificates leading to two-year associate of science degrees and associate of arts degrees. The College also offers 12 bachelor’s degrees in industries such as business, education, engineering technology, information technology and healthcare. Award-winning faculty teach and enhance student learning using instructional methods that include in-person, online or hybrid options.

Please note, limited access programs such as Nursing, Dental Hygiene, and others have a separate application process once a student has been admitted to the College. Bachelor’s degree programs have additional degree and course requirements. Please speak to an admissions advisor for specific information.

In addition to admissions, the following Daytona State Enrollment Services departments are available to assist with locking in your schedule:

• For dual enrollment, orientation, and choosing a major and classes, call Academic Advising at (386) 506-3661. Be sure to ask about unique academic programs such as Daytona State’s nationally recognized QUANTA Honors College and Learning Communities which includes linked classes.

• For financial aid, scholarships and student employment, call Financial Aid at (386) 506-3015.

• To register for classes, call Registration at (386) 506-3136.

• To pay a bill or enroll in a payment plan, call Student Accounts at (386) 506-3024.