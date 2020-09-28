Bunnell’s Steven Lee Janvrin, 34, Dies of Suicide

Steven Lee Janvrin, a 34-year-old resident of Canal Avenue in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, died of suicide by hanging the morning of September 22, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office reports.









Janvrin’s 31-year-old girlfriend of three years told deputies that Janvrin had recently returned home from prison (he was released by the Florida Department of Corrections on June 9 after 10 months) but had tested positive for drugs at his workplace, which upset him. After the couple had a discussion, his girlfriend had become concerned about him enough to hide all the ropes in the house, she told deputies. She then asked him to walk next door with her to a friend’s place, to help with morning family routines.

Janvrin didn’t join her, and when his girlfriend returned to the house, she found him. He had used a makeshift device. His girlfriend performed CPR for a few minutes before running next door to call 911 (there were no phones in the modular house on the property). Her neighbor also attempted CPR.

“There was no signs of foul play, nor any written letters of intent or goodbyes,” a sheriff’s incident report noted. The medical examiner’s office declined to respond, which in unusual in such circumstances. The sheriff’s office established a crime scene (which is usual) and processed the scene before breaking it down.









Just 16 months ago, his companion contacted 911 to let dispatchers know he was driving around with a gun, that he was making suicidal statements and had left a suicide note. As deputies were seeking to pull him over he crashed his car in what may have been an intentional act, then briefly fled before deputies found him in the woods. By then he had thrown the gun away.

Based on a sheriff’s office audit for the year, 11 deaths have been ruled suicides as of Sept. 9, not including Janvrin’s. But the agency still had 17 active death investigations covering that time period, with no official cause of death yet recorded. In the same time span in 2019, 15 deaths had been ruled suicides in Flagler County.

The following resources are available for individuals in crisis:

Flagler Lifeline website.

In Flagler: The Crisis Triage and Treatment Unit (CTTU) is a crisis assessment and referral service for Flagler County residents experiencing behavioral health crisis. It is located at 301 Justice Lane in the Brown & Brown Outpatient building at the Vince Carter Sanctuary in Bunnell. This program is limited to individuals escorted to the program by law enforcement between the hours of noon and midnight daily. Law enforcement is able to transport individuals to SMA to assess and determine the appropriate clinical disposition. When required and appropriate, SMA then transports the individual to a receiving facility in Volusia County.

In Daytona Beach: Stewart-Marchman Act Corporation Crisis Center

1220 Willis Avenue

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Crisis Line: (800) 539 – 4228

Available 24 hours.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800/273-8255 (TALK), or use the online Lifeline Crisis Chat, both available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255.

People 60 and older can call the Institute on Aging’s 24-hour, toll-free Friendship Line at 800-971-0016. IOA also makes ongoing outreach calls to lonely older adults.

If you are concerned for someone else, read about warning signs here. For additional resources, see the Speaking of Suicide website.