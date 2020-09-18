The following public relations release is published as a courtesy to the issuing agency and does not necessarily reflect FlaglerLive’s news standards or styling.
Sheriff’s Office Partners With 7-Eleven in 25th Anniversary Celebration of ‘Operation Chill’

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) will be collaborating with 7-Eleven Inc. for their annual ‘Operation Chill’ Campaign.

For a quarter-century, Operation Chill, 7-Eleven Inc.’s longest running community service program, has given local law enforcement an opportunity to make a positive connection with kids through free Slurpee drink coupons. Each coupon can be redeemed for one small Slurpee drink at participating 7- Eleven stores.




“We’re glad to be able to work with 7-Eleven on Operation Chill,” Sheriff Staly said. “This is just one of the many ways the FCSO is working hard to make a positive impact on youth in Flagler County.”

“With a simple Slurpee coupon, the Operations Chill program lets local officers connect with kids and recognize their good behavior, which is essential to creating long-term positive relationships,” said 7-Eleven President CEO Joe DePinto. “Since 1995, 7-Eleven distributed millions of Slurpee drink coupons to kids across the country. The program’s success over 25 years is a powerful testament to the importance of making these community connections – both for 7-Eleven and public safety officers.”

Over the years, the 7-Eleven has worked with thousands of local police and sheriff’s offices by donating free Slurpee drink coupons that they can award children for observing safety rules or performing good deeds.

The FCSO is now distributing the coupons all over the county during interactions with youth. Parents: remind your children to be on their best behavior because they just may be rewarded with a delicious Slurpee!

