Sylvia Ann Stover-Marthia, 1952-2020

Sylvia Stover-Marthia 68, of Flagler Beach passed away September 7, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Willie and Vinonia Crews on September 3, 1952 in Folkston, Georgia. Sylvia is survived by her five children: Stephanie Bachman, Shon Stover, Shannon Butarelli, Shonda Durrance and Shane Stover all of Flagler County. She is also survived by eleven Grandchildren and one Great-Grandchild. Since 1980, Sylvia was the founder and owner of Bug-Guard Services, a family owned and operated Pest Control company located in Palm Coast. Sylvia was known for her kind and generous heart, her love of the beach and faith in Jesus Christ. She supported multiple ministries over the years, such as sponsoring multiple children in Haiti through New Missions and monthly donations to local food banks. She was a Gran-Gran, a G-G, a G, an Aunt Sylvia, a sister, a friend and a mom who will forever be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday September 27th from 4-7 pm at the Hammock Community Center located at 79 Malacompra Rd. Palm Coast, FL 32137. Sylvia was a strong supporter of grace Community Food Bank therefore in Lieu of Flowers the family is asking that you make a donation in her memory.