Gargiulo Arts Foundation Presents Non-Covid Talks at Flagler County Art League

Pandemic masks will be on the artists and arts patrons, and portrayed in at least one of the artworks, when the Gargiulo Arts Foundation presents upcoming lectures at the Flagler County Art League.

Artist Tom Gargiulo, cofounder of the GAF along with his partner Arlene Volpe, will present an artist talk from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the art league, in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite A208, Palm Coast.









While Gargiulo recently completed a small, Covid-19-themed, multi-media art installation titled “Wear a Mask!” in the FCAL galleries, he will show and discuss some of his own non-pandemic work that has never been exhibited anywhere before. The area arts community and its patrons may be more familiar with the work of Gargiulo and Volpe behind the scenes: Their foundation annually selects a Flagler County Artist of the Year – now in its 21st season – and the GAF presents exhibitions and fuels an art in public places program.

The GAF is presenting two current exhibits at the art league – the Four Artists Show and the 8×8 Inch Show — which are not pandemic related. Artists Dex Westphal, whose work is included in the 8×8 Inch Show, and Rick de Yampert, whose photographic digital art is included in both exhibits, will present talks from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at FCAL. (Rick de Yampert is the arts and culture writer for FlaglerLive.)

The Four Artists Show also includes works by photographer Kathleen Pruett, decollage artist Betty Morris Parker and ink artist Gina-Marie Hammer.

Masks and social distancing will be in effect for the talks. Capacity at the FCAL galleries will be limited to 24 people at any one time. Patrons can reserve seating by calling the Gargiulo Art Foundation at 386-446-0617. Reserved seats will be held until 12:45 p.m. the day of the reception.

Although the FCAL galleries are closed for regular business hours in the near future, Gargiulo will be at the venue from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays during the months ahead to host gallery walks, Q&A sessions and artist talks with different artists each time. For more information on those events, or to set up a private viewing appointment for the current exhibits, call the Gargiulo Art Foundation at 386-446-0617.