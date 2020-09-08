Recently Out of Prison, Delenzo Aaron, 32, Re-Arrested on Kidnapping Girlfriend and 6 Other Charges

Delenzo Aaron got out of prison four months ago after a two-year stint for several counts of battery, following four previous convictions for similar incidents in Volusia County that had not resulted in prison terms. On Saturday (Sept. 5), Aaron was arrested in palm Coast on seven charges, including kidnapping and felony battery involving his girlfriend of eight years.









Aaron, 32, been living at his mother’s house on Sloganeering Trail in Palm Coast. She’d trespassed him from there in June, but he was back, and staying there–until sometime after 1 a.m. Saturday, when he and his girlfriend got into an argument and his mother threw him out. He then allegedly took his girlfriend through a nightlong ordeal, resulting in her hospitalization.

He ordered his 39-year-old girlfriend to drive. She did so for several hours. She was fearful of his threats, she told deputies. (In his latest jail booking, Aaron is listed as being 6 foot tall and weighing 300 pounds.) She described to deputies how he allegedly struck her as she drove–some 15 times, by her count, with a closed fist. He drank the whole time. (After the incident she was taken to AdventHealth Palm Coast: she had suffered a broken maxillary sinus bone and a concussion.)

Around dawn he ordered her to drive back to his mother’s house so he could gather some clothes. He’d been drinking. As he stood at the front door, he became angry and again allegedly struck his girlfriend (that part of the incident was captured on surveillance video), who went inside out of fear. His mother called law enforcement as she told him through a partially opened front door to leave. According to his arrest report, he pushed against the door hard enough to cause his mother to fall, grabbed his girlfriend by the hair, and dragged her to her car. He took her phone after she tried to call law enforcement.









Deputies had a description of the vehicle and its tag. They executed a traffic stop on U.S. 1 and took Aaron into custody. “What d’I do?” Aaron allegedly told the arresting deputy. He was placed in back of a patrol vehicle, where he proceeded to “viciously kicking the interior of the passenger side door,” damaging the door handle and bending the cage. He was charged with domestic assault, two counts of felony battery, kidnapping, tampering with a witness, trespass after warning and criminal mischief. He is being held at the Flagler County jail on $115,000 bond on six charges, and no bond on the kidnapping charge.