Americans United for Separation of Church and State Virtual National Advocacy Summit Sept. 14-15

Members of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (AU) are preparing to participate in the national organization’s Virtual National Advocacy Summit, Sept. 14th and 15th. The chapter serves Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam Counties and is one of dozens of such groups around the country affiliated with AU, a nonpartisan educational and advocacy organization dedicated to advancing the separation of religion and government as the only way to ensure freedom of religion, including the right to believe or not believe, for all.









AU’s Virtual National Advocacy Summit will bring together AU supporters from across the country to learn, advocate, and build the movement for separation of religion and government – the only way to ensure freedom of religion as the right to practice any faith or no faith at all, without harming others.

The Summit will include virtual workshops and a Day of Action focused on the “Do No Harm” movement to ensure that our laws are a shield to protect religious freedom and not a sword to harm others. Other workshops include sessions on “Protecting Religious Freedom in the States: Perspective from State Advocates,” “The Remaking of the Courts (And Why You Should Care),” “Dismantling White Privilege: Race, Religious Freedom & Christian Nationalism,” and “Fight for your Rights in Schools.” There will be an evening Plenary Session on “The Secret Fundamentalism at the Heart of American Power—and How It Affects Us All.”

Americans United for Separation of Church and State President and CEO Rachel Laser welcomes all who wish to join the Virtual National Advocacy Summit on September 14th and 15th. There is no charge, but preregistration is required at www.au.org/conference.