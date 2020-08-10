Two New Shows at Flagler County Art League Tread Back to Public Exhibits in Covid Era

Two art exhibitions — the Four Artists Show and 8×8 Inch Show – will be presented by the Gargiulo Art Foundation from Thursday, Aug. 13, through Sept. 7 at the Flagler County Art League, in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite A208, Palm Coast. The Four Artists Show originally was scheduled for May but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The exhibitions’ opening reception, including an artists’ talk, will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. Masks and social distancing will be in effect. Capacity at the FCAL galleries will be limited to 24 people at any one time. Patrons can reserve seating by calling the Gargiulo Art Foundation at 386-446-0617. Reserved seats will be held until 12:45 p.m. the day of the reception.

Gallery hours are 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and by appointment by calling the foundation at 386-446-0617.







The Four Artists Show will feature work by photographer Kathleen Pruett, decollage artist Betty Morris Parker, ink artist Gina-Marie Hammer and photographic digital artist Rick de Yampert. [Disclosure: de Yampert is the arts and culture writer for FlaglerLive]. Those four artists were the award winners in the Gargiulo Art Foundation’s 2019 8×8 show. Award-winners at this year’s 8×8 show will be featured in the GAF’s Four Artists Show in 2021.

All works in the 8×8 show will be sized 8 inches by 8 inches and will sell for $50 each. Fifty percent of sale proceeds will benefit the GAF and the Flagler County Art League, and 50 percent will go to the artist.

Tom Gargiulo, who co-founded the GAF with his partner Arlene Volpe, said both exhibits will feature “a lot of work that people have never seen – pieces that will be shown publicly for the first time.”