Sheriff’s Detectives Investigating Death of Jo Ann Heady, 22, of Palm Coast, at Econolodge

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death on Tuesday morning (July 28) of 22-year-old Palm Coast resident Jo Ann Elizabeth Heady, who was found unresponsive in a room at the Econolodge off Old Kings Road.

“It appears to be an overdose but the investigation is still active,” a sheriff’s spokesperson said.

A black and tan pitbull mix named Roxie that belonged to Heady was in the hotel room.







The sheriff’s 911 center had received a report that Heady was not been breathing and had used heroin the night before. She had not been alone. Two women, 20 and 22 years old–one from Palm Coast, one from St. Augustine–had been with her some of the time, according to a sheriff’s incident report. One of them had been with her for the previous several days, and had spent the night with her the previous night at the Days Inn.

Heady and one of the other women arrived at the Econolodge the night of July 27 in Heady’s Toyota. Heady had rented the room that night. A short time later, the third woman showed up. Heady had invited the second woman through her social media account. Her companions did not know each other. (Their names are redacted from the incident report as the criminal investigation is ongoing.)

One of the women told deputies that she took a nap, and when she woke up at around 11 p.m., she saw Heady ingesting heroin near the bathroom sink. That started an argument, which turned physical. The woman who described the incident to deputies said she then again went to sleep, and when she woke up later,m she saw two women (yet another unknown woman had showed up) lifting Heady off the bed and performing CPR on her.

When deputies spoke with the other woman who’d been present overnight, she told them that several people had been in the room, including a man and a woman who’d visited around 11 p.m., at Heady’s invitation. The woman said she went to bed around 2 a.m., when Heady was still alive. When she woke up around 8, she noticed Heady’s discolored face and sought help from the visitors of the night before, who were staying in a different room.

Heady’s death was one of several incidents over the weekend and since involving overdoses, though in every other case deputies and paramedics revived the individuals with narcan.