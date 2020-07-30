Tropical Storm Isaias Takes Concerning Turn for Florida’s East Coast, But Path’s Uncertainty Is High

Last Updated: 9:33 a.m.

Less than 24 hours ago the forecast path of a disorganized Tropical Storm Isaias was west toward the gulf. Overnight the storm, now stronger and better organized, shifted east and now appears headed for Florida’s east coast, including a possibly close shave of Flagler County’s shore.









But the National Hurricane Center says the storm is sending “mixed signals,” its intensity forecast “tricky,” its long-range path uncertain. Flagler County Emergency Management Chief Jonathan Lord said this morning the storm was “wiper-blading, as we call it, it could go back and forth,” but that “tonight really is key for us with our decision making. Hispanola could make a big difference for what this means for our community–the Dominican Republic and Haiti.” The storm is expected to cross that island, weaken over its mountains then either dissipate or reorganize as it hits water again.

Lord says the main concern with Isaias would not be a wind event but, if it continues to travel up the coast, a storm surge that would potentially require evacuations of the barrier island and the area just west of the Intracoastal. “The big thing for us no matter what, we need to see what the storm may do to us, and obviously the big risk for a hurricane anywhere in the U.S. is the potential storm surge,” Lord said.

So the county’s approach to this emergency is always to plan for one level ahead of the storm’s forecast: if, for example, the storm is on a path up the coast as a tropical storm, the county will be preparing as if it were facing a hurricane, since the storm could potentially turn into one (as some models show).

On Wednesday, Palm Coast’s fire chief said the city would activate its second emergency operations center in preparation for the storm. The county’s Emergency Operations Center is at Level 2 already but has been so for months because of the covid emergency. In the next 24 hours Lord will decide, based on the coming forecasts, whether to raise the level of the emergency. triggering what, for Flagler County, could be a two-front emergency: the county is in the midst of a coronavirus surge.







Speaking at a Palm Coast town hall on the virus Wednesday, Flagler Health Department Chief Bob Snyder said gatherings should be limited to 10 people or less. With power cuts and other disruptions possible, a tropical storm emergency could require the county to open some emergency shelters. Both emergency management and the health department have prepared for the possibility, redesigning shelters at Rymfire and Bunnell elementaries to account for social distancing and the separation of people between those who are known to be negative for the virus, and those who have either tested positive or are under monitoring or quarantine.

Lord said the county is stressing to people who may need to evacuate to first seek shelter with friends, family or at hotels and motels before seeking refuge in a public shelter, though obviously no one would be turned away from a shelter. The first shelters to open would be Rymfire for special needs and Bunnell for the general population. Mask-wearing would be mandatory in the shelters, Lord said. Those who are known to be covid-positive would use a separate entrance and be taken to separate areas. Because of social distancing rules, the shelters’ capacities have been lowered by a third to a half of their usual capacities. Once a shelter reaches 80 percent of that diminished capacity, then the county would open an additional shelter. If Bunnell were to fill up, for example, the shelter at Buddy Taylor-Wadsworth would open up.

“Right now there is no need for evacuations,” Lord said. “That could potentially change with every single forecast update.” He added: “What happens over the next day or so is key, there’s still models showing it could be highly impacted by land and dissipating.”







There is considerable disagreement between models. The European forecasting model, for example–a consistently more accurate model than its American counterpart–still has the storm veering crossing the southern tip of Florida, veering slightly west then back east across the peninsula in the area of the I-4 corridor. Either models at the moment would mean significant rain for Flagler County toward the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week, assuming Isaias doesn’t lose force over the Dominican Republic as it crosses it today and tonight.

“There is good agreement that Isaias will move across Hispaniola later today, and its low-level center will likely become disorganized over the high terrain,” the National Hurricane Center predicts. “However, the strong burst of convection currently near Puerto Rico

is associated with a mid-level circulation, which should pass along the north coast of Hispaniola later today. Most of the model guidance suggest that this feature will cause the re-development of a surface center over the northern part of the broader system while

the mid-level circulation moves close to the southeastern Bahamas. Afterward, the cyclone would then move northwestward until the weekend, and gradually turn northward and northeastward close to the U.S. East Coast into early next week ahead of a mid-latitude trough.”

The center cautions that some models show “hurricane strength near the U.S. but, given the large amount of uncertainty, it is preferred to stay on the conservative side for now,” with more clarity expected later Thursday, after the storm crosses the Dominican Republic.

As of 8 o’clock Thursday morning, Isaias was 105 miles southeast of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, with winds of 60 mph.

“We want people to be aware, be watching it, be prepared and think about where you may go if you were told to evacuate,” Lord said. For those in areas not impacted by potential evacuations, the word is to just stay home. For those in evacuation zones, don’t take chances. “If you’re in an evacuation zone we don’t want people to make the wrong decision.”