29 Year Old Man Visiting Palm Coast Accused of Sexually Assaulting Disabled Relative, a Minor

The State Attorney’s Office today filed a second degree felony charge of unlawful sexual activity with a minor against Jonathan Xavier Santiago, a resident of Miami Gardens accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old disabled family member while Santiago was visiting palm Coast and staying with the family here.









Santiago, 29, faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. He’s being held at the Miami-Dade jail on a Flagler warrant, awaiting transfer to the local jail. He’s due in court before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins on Aug. 17.

The alleged offense was reported to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 30. The Child Protection Team interviewed the teen-ager, who “again provided further detail about the incident and again advised that they were sexually battered by Jonathan Santiago,” according to his arrest report. “Through investigative techniques, admissions of guilt were obtained from” Santiago, the report states.

A sheriff’s release issued this afternoon notes that the agency contacted the Miami Gardens Police Department’s Crisis Response Team on Wednesday. The agency’s officers went to Santiago’s residence to attempt to serve the arrest warrant. But Santiago’s elderly aunt provided the officers with false information, claiming he was not home. Officers kept surveillance on the residence for about 30 minutes, and saw Santiago leaving the house and attempt to flee. He was stopped and placed under arrest. He is being held on $50,000 bond.









“This brave victim came forward and reported what happened and if not for that we would not have been able to help,” Sheriff Rick Staly was quoted as saying in the release. “It took a lot of courage to do that and I commend them for seeking help. I also want to thank the Miami Gardens Police Department for their assistance with this case and in the capture of this fugitive. Let this be a warning to criminals, it doesn’t matter if you flee to the next city, across the state, or across the country, we will come and find you and arrest you.”