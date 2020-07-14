Man Wanted For Carjacking at Palm Coast RaceTrac Arrested in Georgia for Home Invasion

Chad Langlois, a 40-year-old man with an unknown address, was arrested in southeast Georgia a day after he was charged with a carjacking in Palm Coast. He is being held without bond in more than half a dozen additional charges from a home invasion armed robbery in Georgia.









The victim of the carjacking, a 53-year-old Flagler Beach woman, was at the RaceTrac gas station Saturday afternoon on State Road 100. She’d parked her GMC Terrain by a fueling aisle when a man ambled across the aisle and looked as if he’ll keep going, but then turned, walked to the passenger side of the GMC, and opened the door as if he already knew it’d be open. He briefly seemed to be speaking to the driver as he stood there, then hopped in.

The woman at the wheel would later tell Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies that the unknown man took the seat and asked her to take him for a ride. When she refused and asked him to get out, he got upset and jumped over the center console.

Gas station surveillance video then shows the driver’s side door opening bluntly and the driver stepping out and immediately dialing her phone as the assailant drives off in her car. The victim said she was startled, and scared he was stealing her car, a 2012 GMC soon reported stolen.

Langlois was arrested by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office in southeast Georgia, just across the border with Florida, the next day, and booked at that county’s jail on seven felony charges, including first degree home invasion, armed robbery, exploitation and intimidation of disabled and elderly adults, burglary, “Theft by Receiving Stolen Property in Another State”–presumably a charge connected to the incident in Flagler.







Flagler’s 911 center got the call about the carjacking at the same time that a deputy was investigating the discovery of a different vehicle that had been reported stolen, and that was found just south of State Road 100 on Old Kings Road. ” “It is unknown if the same male that fled from the stolen vehicle was involved in this incident, but with the close proximity and likeliness this would

occur at the given time it is believed it is the same individual,” a sheriff’s incident report states.

“This guy was very brazen to enter an occupied car at a gas station and ask for a ride,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Luckily the driver made the right decision and got out of the vehicle before she got hurt. We’re thankful that the suspect was apprehended in Georgia and will be returned to Flagler County to face his charges. It’s always good to keep your doors locked, even when getting gas and always be aware of your surroundings.”