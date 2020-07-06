Flagler Beach Woman Faces Carjacking Charge Following Confrontation With Ex-Boyfriend

A carjacking charge is rare and grave: it’s a first-degree felony with up to a 30-year prison term on conviction. Kiana R. Grabowski, a 27-year-old resident of 2156 Flagler Avenue in Flagler Beach, faces a charge of carjacking with a deadly weapon and a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, following a confrontation with her ex-boyfriend the night of July 1. She’s being held on $31,000 bond at the Flagler County jail.









Her 28-year-old ex-boyfriend had moved out. Last Wednesday night he’d gone to the residence on Flagler Avenue in his Toyota Tacoma pickup to collect his belongings while Grabowski was at work at a coffee shop in Flagler Beach. When Grabowski heard he was at the residence picking up belongings, she drove back to Flagler Avenue in her Chevy Trax SUV. The man didn;t want a confrontation, so he got in his pickup and drove off. Grabowski followed him. Not wanting to get into a vehicle crash, the man turned back and parked at the Flagler Avenue residence.

When he parked, Grabowski, according to her arrest report, approached his vehicle door and started banging on it to try to gain entry, then climbed into the bed of the truck and threw the man’s belongings onto the yard and the street. Worried for his safety, the man pressed the horn to get neighbors’ attention, then drove 60 yards, with Grabowski still in the bed of the truck, before he stopped. Grabowski grabbed a crow bar she found in the truck and approached the driver’s side door, pulling on it and opening it.







“Grabowski then began screaming at” the man “to exit the vehicle and violently pulling on him,” the report states. He refused. “Grabowski then began swinging the crowbar at [the alleged victim] while pulling on him screaming to get out of the vehicle. While being struck with a crowbar, [the man] had no choice but to exit the vehicle due to Grabowski’s violent actions and demands.” As he got out of the car, Grabowski continued to strike, push and swing at him, according to the report, then got into the man’s pickup and drove off, but not far. She circled the block, returned to her residence, parked and locked the vehicle, then got into her own and drove off.

Three witnesses and one of the residents’ surveillance video footage corroborated the alleged victim’s account. Two witnesses saw the man “being pulled out of the truck and Grabowski getting into the truck and leaving the scene,” and the man “being struck repeatedly with the crowbar,” as they were on their way to help. The two witnesses helped the man tend to his wounds.

Grabowski was arrested the afternoon of July 2. The charges she faces as a result of the alleged confrontation last week are in addition to a pending case of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (an anti-anxiety narcotic for which she did not have a presc ription), a third degree felony charge she incurred in February. She is scheduled to appear in court on July 13 on that charge.