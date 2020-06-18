Man Found Hanging From a Tree Near Cracker Barrel, an Apparent Suicide

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation following the discovery early this morning of a white man who died by hanging off a tree behind Cracker Barrel restaurant in Palm Coast.









“They are currently conducting a death investigation,” a sheriff’s spokesperson said today. “It appears to be self-inflicted but it’s the early stages of the investigation so we don’t have all the details at this time.”

When authorities first got word that a person was found dead in those circumstances in the woodline at Cracker Barrel, there was a moment of anxiety, because of the location, the timing–with the nation in upheaval over racial tensions–and the manner of death, in a public and somewhat visible zone no less. But authorities quickly established that the death was in every way unrelated to those issues.

“The person was not black, and the location was on cracker barrel’s property, but in the woodline, so it would not be easily visible from the road,” the spokesperson said.







Cracker Barrel is located next to an Econo Lodge, the motel, where the man is believed to have been staying: he was not from the Flagler-Palm Coast area, but was traveling through.

The discovery of the man was reported to 911 at 4:50 this morning, by a caller who said that “there is someone hanging from a tree.” Sheriff’s deputies, detectives and crime scene analysts converged on the scene, which was roped off. The medical examiner reported to the scene at 6:54 a.m., removing the body for an autopsy in St. Augustine. The crime scene was broken down at 8:14 a.m. It was apparent from elements at the scene that foul play was unlikely, and that the death was a suicide.

The short amount of time between the discovery of the man and the breakdown of the crime scene is another indicator that foul play is not suspected.

Still, authorities stress that the findings for now are preliminary. “It’s the early stages of the investigation so anything could change at this point,” the spokesperson said.