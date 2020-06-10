Sitemap

Gregory Charles Jelm, May 11, 1960 – June 4, 2020

An Obituary

Our Dear One – Gregory Charles Jelm (May 11, 1960 – June 4, 2020) – passed away peacefully from cancer at his home, in the company of his loved ones. He was proceeded in the death by his Mother, Claudine Jelm.

A lifelong Floridian and local craftsman, Greg had a passion for restoration. Greg was a devoted and loving Husband, Father, Poppa, Brother, Uncle and a friend to all.

He had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed camping, boating and especially fishing on Dunn’s Creek. He treasured children and dogs.

Greg was a dramatic storyteller and could weave the fabric of a tale, leaving any listener enthralled. He was an incredibly kind, gentle and generous soul who endeavored to help his fellow man.

If you choose to honor Greg, kindly make a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, TBD

