14-Year-Old Girl Takes Deputies on High-Speed Chase Through Palm Coast’s P-Section

It was almost 3 a.m. this morning (May 18) when Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy Michael Bolling detected a vehicle with a partially obscured tag–though not so obscured that he wasn’t able to track down the vehicle’s owners, both of whom were shown to have no valid driver’s license. The deputy tried to pull over the 2019 black Jeep Wrangler at Belle Terre Parkway and Pritchard Drive in Palm Coast. As Bolling activated his patrol car’s emergency lights, the Jeep took off speeding.









Bolling did not know at the time that the person at the wheel of the Jeep was a 14-year-old girl, a student at Flagler Palm Coast High School and a resident of President Lane in Palm Coast’s P-Section. She also had no driver’s license.

The girl accelerated away from the deputy, turning on to Whiteview Parkway eastbound. Bolling deactivated his emergency lights and followed the Jeep at distance. When the Jeep turned onto Princeton Lane, another deputy picked up a line of sight on it on Pine Tree Lane and followed from a distance.

Dash-cam video of the pursuit shows the Jeep speeding through the P-Section’s residential streets, seemingly blowing through stop signs but maintaining control and showing no sign that the driver was inexperienced.

Deputies deployed stop sticks at the Pine Grove Drive and Belle Terre intersection. The stop sticks worked, damaging the vehicle’s right rear tire: as soon as the girl turned right at the intersection, heading northbound (without stopping at the stop sign), she either realized that the tire had blown or swerved into the east shoulder of Belle Terre Parkway. She drove a brief distance on the concrete sidewalk, then complied with commands to show her hands, throw the keys out the window, open the door, and stop away from the car. The girl appeared barefoot, in shorts.







Deputies then conducted a felony stop, ordering the driver out of the vehicle. She had a passenger–a 15-year-old boy.

Deputies confirmed the girl’s identity through a previous incident involving law enforcement. The girl’s father was contacted. The girl was placed under arrest for driving without a license and for fleeing and eluding law enforcement–a felony. Both juveniles were later released to their parents’ custody, with charges against the girl forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office.

“These kids thought they could go out for a joy ride and then flee from our deputies,” Sheriff Rick Staly was quoted as saying in a release. “Parents need to be aware of what their kids are doing all the time. This time the parents only have to buy a new tire but trying to evade the law enforcement is dangerous to everyone involved. Our deputies did a great job to safety stop this joy ride. I hope she can learn from this experience and get on the right path to be a law abiding teenager.”