Daytona State Earns No. 3 Ranking for Nation’s Best Paramedic to RN Programs

Daytona State College’s healthcare program has received another honor as the school’s Paramedic to RN transition program is ranked No. 3 nationally by Registered Nursing. The advocacy organization provides resources for those interested in pursuing a career in nursing, assisting them in both their educational needs and job search.









Nursing programs were assessed on several factors which represent how well a program supports students toward licensure and beyond. The ranking used NCLEX-RN exam pass rates for all of a school’s RN programs (ADN, BSN and Direct-Entry MSN) during the last five years. Other contributing factors weighted into the ranking include tuition cost, average program length, further educational pathways and partnerships, and the number of cohorts admitted annually.

Daytona State College provides a paramedic to RN pathway for eligible students which culminates in an AS degree in nursing. It prepares students to transition their existing skill set to that of an entry level registered nurse, who cares for individuals with dynamic healthcare needs in acute or long-term care settings. Students who wish to be part of the program must hold an active paramedic license in the state of Florida.

“The students in this program are a unique group who often maintain a full-time schedule in their current discipline as well as attend nursing classes and clinicals,” said Amy Szoka, Chair of the DSC School of Nursing.

Daytona State is one of only seven colleges in Florida that offer a pathway for paramedics to move into nursing.