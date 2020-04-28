AdventHealth Foundation Donates 5,000 N95 Masks for Distribution During Feed Palm Coast May 2

Palm Coast government this afternoon took delivery of 5,000 high-quality face masks–the N95 kind that health workers wear–from AdventHealth Palm Coast’s foundation. The masks will be distributed to 5,000 families during the major Feed Palm Coast food drop on May 2 at City Hall and at Parkview Church on Belle Terre Parkway.









The donation was enabled through Jacki and Brian Unger, Palm Coast residents who have long been supporters of the hospital, and who are among the foundation’s 20/20 Society–a group of 100 donors who pledged $1,000 a year over 10 years, to raise $1 million.

A few weeks ago Jacki called John Subers, the foundation’s director, “she said John, I have 10,000 masks in my garage,” around the same time that the foundation was itself raising funds for such supplies, ventilators and the like. The foundation acquired the masks and became a conduit for them to the city, since the hospital had its own supply. “Why not pass it through and put it in the community’s hands,” Subers said.

This afternoon in front of City Hall, the Ungers, AdventHealth CEO Dr. Ron Jimenez, hospital COO Wally de Aquino and Subers delivered the masks in five large cardboard boxes, and Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland took the delivery in yet another example of rapidly changing norms: the face mask is becoming one of the symbols of the era of coronavirus.

“This is so generous, and we cannot thank you enough: you are helping save lives here in palm Coast,” Holland told the donors. “I’d hug you, but we’re in a different time.” All participants were wearing masks, albeit not the N95 kind, which are distinctive for the more substantial layer of protection they afford.







Jimenez explained it: the masks most were wearing today generally offer protection to others from the wearer–they would help contain a cough or a sneeze, keeping its potentially virus-laden droplets from projecting to others within a few feet. But they do not protect the wearer from others’ emanations. The masks’ fabric and fit is generally not designed to prevent droplet intrusion. N95 masks are, so they protect both wearer and those around the wearer. There’s also a whole set of do’s and don’ts when it come to wearing masks, which you can see here or here.

Public health officials at all levels of government are now recommending that individuals wear masks–bot not necessarily N95 masks–when frequenting public places such as grocery stores, public transportation, or any place where the wearer expects to be in contact with others away from home.

A mask will be included in each of the 5,000 food boxes of a week’s worth of groceries the city and Parkview Church have been organizing for the food drop on May 12, all at no cost to residents of course.