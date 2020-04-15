Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Effect for Flagler-Palm Coast Until 1:45 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northern Flagler County, including areas of Palm Coast, St. Johns and Putnam counties through 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.









At 12:45 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Orange Heights, some 7 miles southwest of Melrose, moving east at 35 mph. The storm was triggering 60 mph wind gusts, and was expected to damage roofs, siding and trees.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways, the National Weather Service in Jacksonville warns.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage, NWS says.

The storm is part of a larger weather system that’s been active over northeast Florida and the Panhandle along I-10, and and southeast Georgia, since Tuesday. The chance of rain in the Flagler area this afternoon is at 90 percent, falling to 70 percent tonight as temperatures cool to the 50s.