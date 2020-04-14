Get Used To It: Distancing and Masks Are ‘New Normal’ for Coming Year

Florida residents might be social distancing and wearing facemasks for a year because of COVID-19, the state’s top public health officer said Monday. “Until we get a vaccine, which is a while off, this is going to be our new normal and we need to adapt and protect ourselves,” state Surgeon General and Florida Department of Health Secretary Scott Rivkees told reporters.
When asked to explain his remarks, Rivkees said, “As long as we are going to have COVID in the environment, and this is a tough virus, we are going to have to practice these measures so we are all protected.” There is no vaccine to prevent infection with the novel coronavirus, which causes the deadly COVID-19 respiratory disease.
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and other experts maintain that a vaccine won’t be available for another 12 to 18 months. When Rivkees was asked to explain how long the “new normal” could last, he said it could be “probably a year, if not longer.”
As of Monday morning, Florida had 20,601 cases of the novel coronavirus, and 470 residents had died. State Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz said Monday the anticipated peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in Florida has been moved back in a forecast model from April 24 to April 26.
“We continue to watch the models as new data is gathered and prepare accordingly,” Moskowitz said during a news conference at the Capitol with Rivkees and Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine had initially put the peak at May 3, basing its forecast on the influx of cases and hospital capacity, along with state and national public-health data and information from the World Health Organization.
–News Service of Florida
Fed up in PC is incorrect regarding hydroxychloroquine, whose benefits are unproven and appear to be dangerous to Covid-19 patients. As Live Science reports, “A Brazilian study testing the antimalarial drug chloroquine for COVID-19 had to be stopped early in one group of patients taking a high dose of the drug, after some patients in this group developed dangerous heart rhythm problems. Chloroquine and the related drug hydroxychloroquine have made headlines in recent weeks after President Donald Trump called the drugs a potential “game changer” for the treatment of COVID-19. […] after enrolling just 81 patients, the researchers saw some concerning signs. Within a few days of starting the treatment, more patients in the high dose group experienced heart rhythm problems than did those in the low dose group. And two patients in the high dose group developed a fast, abnormal heart rate known as ventricular tachychardia before they died. […] As a result of the findings, the researchers immediately halted the high-dose arm of the study. They warned against using such high doses for any COVID-19 patients.”