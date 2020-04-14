Luxury Pet Grooming Spa Opens in Palm Coast

The following public relations release is published as a courtesy to the issuing agency and does not necessarily reflect FlaglerLive’s news standards or styling.
Shawn Crosby is pleased to announce that he has opened Bubble Pup Grooming Spa, a luxury pet spa, in Palm Coast along with his mother and father - David Crosby and Vicky Crosby, and sister Ashton Shoemaker.
Shawn Crosby with his mother and father–David Crosby and Vicky Crosby–and sister Ashton Shoemaker.

“I was born and raised in Flagler County and moved to Missouri to get away from home for a while and that’s where I learned to groom dogs. I moved back about a year ago and just opened the spa this month,” said Shawn. “We pride ourselves in providing everything your dog needs to be healthy,” he added. Bubble Pup services include a dog shampoo, coat conditioning spray, teeth brushing, facial scrub, paw pad moisturizer, de-shedding, and nails trimmed and smoothing out (dremeled).

Bubble Pup prides themselves on treating their customers (and their humans) like family. They allow slightly longer groom times – from one to three hours – for each pet so they have time to de-stress, relax and have an enjoyable experience each and every time they come to visit. Bubble Pup’s grooming products are 96% naturally sourced and they service small to large dogs. Pricing varies depending on the size of the dog.

Humans can book appointments for their pets online at https://www.bubblepupgrooming.com/, or call 386-262-9641. Bubble Pup is located at 4490 US-1 #108, Palm Coast, and can also be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Bubblepupgrooming/. They are open Monday – Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

