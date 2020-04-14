Luxury Pet Grooming Spa Opens in Palm Coast

Shawn Crosby is pleased to announce that he has opened Bubble Pup Grooming Spa, a luxury pet spa, in Palm Coast along with his mother and father – David Crosby and Vicky Crosby, and sister Ashton Shoemaker.









“I was born and raised in Flagler County and moved to Missouri to get away from home for a while and that’s where I learned to groom dogs. I moved back about a year ago and just opened the spa this month,” said Shawn. “We pride ourselves in providing everything your dog needs to be healthy,” he added. Bubble Pup services include a dog shampoo, coat conditioning spray, teeth brushing, facial scrub, paw pad moisturizer, de-shedding, and nails trimmed and smoothing out (dremeled).

Bubble Pup prides themselves on treating their customers (and their humans) like family. They allow slightly longer groom times – from one to three hours – for each pet so they have time to de-stress, relax and have an enjoyable experience each and every time they come to visit. Bubble Pup’s grooming products are 96% naturally sourced and they service small to large dogs. Pricing varies depending on the size of the dog.

Humans can book appointments for their pets online at https://www.bubblepupgrooming.com/, or call 386-262-9641. Bubble Pup is located at 4490 US-1 #108, Palm Coast, and can also be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Bubblepupgrooming/. They are open Monday – Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.