Pedestrian “In the Middle of the Highway” Struck and Killed on I-95 South of SR100

The person calling Flagler County’s 911 center at 6:26 this morning was frantic. “Whoever called in was crying and hard to understand, and that they hit somebody,” a Flagler County Sheriff’s spokesperson said.









The caller reported that he “hit someone in the middle of the highway,” suggesting that the victim had been intentionally standing in the road. (In 2014, a 32-year-old man killed himself by laying down in the middle of I-95 four miles north of the location of today’s incident.)

The Florida Highway Patrol had not identified the victim by mid-morning Friday.

The crash took place just before dawn, on a straight but dark stretch of I-95, about a mile south of the intersection with State Road 100. Luigi Tucci, 75, and Lucia Tucci, 73, of Staten Island, N.Y., were driving a Mercedes sedan, northbound on I-95 (Luigi was at the wheel), when the car struck the person. The right side of the car took the impact, which shattered the windshield and crumpled the passenger side of the hood.

The Tuccis were not hurt, they told the 911 dispatcher. The car stopped in the left-side emergency lane, facing northwest, against the guardrail. The victim was thrown a few feet in front of the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue responded and left the scene after the victim was pronounced. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office was at the scene before the arrival of the Florida Highway Patrol, which is conducting the traffic homicide investigation. The Palm Coast Fire Police closed all northbound traffic on I-95 at Old Dixie Highway, reopening one lane at 8:52, then all lanes at 9:32.

The medical examiner was at the scene at 8 a.m., and removed the body to the examiner’s clinic in St. Augustine for an autopsy.

The Tuccis remained at the scene, Luigi appearing shattered and inconsolable an hour and a half after the crash as Lucia or a trooper spoke with him.

The crash resulted in the 10th fatality on Flagler County roads so far this year, which compares to 12 fatalities for all of 2019. The last fatal crash took place at almost the identical time on U.S. 1 on April 1, at County Road 200.