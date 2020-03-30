Overdose Death of Tara Sanfilippo, 28, Caps Two Dozen Police Responses to House on Belleaire Drive in 2 Years

The house at 39 Belleaire has been the subject of a law enforcement response an average of once a month for the past two years–no fewer than 24 responses since April 2018, responding to disturbances, servicing warrants, a Baker Act, probation checks and an overdose just months ago.









Last August, Christine Ann Touhey, 33, was arrested on charges of methamphetamine possession and violating her probation, after a previous probation violation arrest in May. Last June, Bryan Touhey, 39, found guilty on a felony drug possession charge just months earlier–after failing out of drug court–was arrested on a contempt charge. He’d also violated probation a few months earlier. In September 2018, Lisa Marie Touhey, 37 at the time, was arrested on nine charges, including three drug charges and false imprisonment, and Christine was arrested on drug, battery and grand theft charges. Lisa had a previous arrest for battery earlier that year.

Last November 29, Christine Touhey led sheriff’s deputies to her mother, Cecilia Touhey, 60, in one of the house’s bedrooms. Cecelia was not breathing and had no pulse. Christine told deputies advised me that her mother “was a known heroin user and that her mother just used heroin within that past several minutes” before the deputies’ arrival, according to a sheriff’s incident report.

A deputy immediately pulled out a dose of Narcan, the neutralizing agent that helps restore normal breathing in such situations, and administered it to Cecilia. After several rounds of CPR, she regained a pulse. A rescue unit arrived and took over medical care. Deputies looked for drugs but were unable to locate any, and Christine told them she had no further information to pass on.

Cecilia Touhey was taken to AdventHealth Palm Coast, where a deputy spoke with her. She was by then alert and conscious. “I briefly spoke with Cecelia in an effort to obtain further information, but she stated that she did not wish to answer any of my questions,” the deputy reported–other than that Cecilia had been using Fentanyl at the time of the overdose, the drug far more powerful than heroin.

On Friday, sheriff’s deputies responded to yet another overdose call at 39 Belleaire, this time, the victim did not survive.

Bryan Touhey had called 911 to report that Tara Sanfilippo, 28, had possibly overdosed on Xanax and Fentanyl. Christine Touhey had started CPR. Christine had forced the bedroom door where Sanfilippo was staying for the night, after not getting a response from her that night. A sheriff’s sergeant administered a dose of Narcan and took over CPR when he arrived, and another dose was administered before rescue paramedics took Sanfilippo to AdventHealth.

“Tara recently got back to Palm Coast after being incarcerated and has reportedly been drug free,” a sheriff’s incident report states.