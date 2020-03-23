Giorgio Del Mastro, 68, Is Killed in I-95 Crash With Wandering Bull; 5 Injured, 7 Vehicles Involved

Giorgio Del Mastro, 68, a resident of Ontario, was killed late Saturday night after the BMW he was driving collided with a wandering bull on I-95 just south of the intersection with State Road 100 in Palm Coast.









That collision triggered a series of other collisions that ended up involving six more vehicles, two of them tractor trailers, and sending six people to hospitals–two to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach, including a trauma alert, three to AdventHealth Daytona Beach, and one to AdventHealth Palm Coast, according to that night’s 911 notes.

The bull was also killed and ended up on the side of the road.

The crash took place at mile marker 280 in the northbound lanes of I-95 at 10:32 p.m. It’s unclear why the bull was wandering in that area or how it had gotten there at all. The Florida Highway Patrol has not yet determined the complete sequence of the crashes.

Among those involved were a 7-year-old child and a pregnant woman.

After the crash a driver passing by stopped and put on her flashers, trying to stop traffic. One of the callers to 911 reported seeing a large SUV “go airborne and flip,” likely referring to Del Mastro’s vehicle.

Pasqualina del Mastro, a woman whose age FHP did not disclose, was the passenger in the 2013 BMW X5 Giorgio del Pasqualo was driving. She was seriously injured and was one of the two patients taken to Halifax.

The other was Kaycie Adams, 25, of St. Augustine, who had minor injuries after her 2008 Honda was involved in the crash.

Gerry Aguaveva, 50, of Jacksonville, was driving a 2006 Toyota Camry. He had minor injuries. Ermes Cabrera, 73, was driving a 2013 Volvo Semi and had minor injuries. Jessica Gawel, 42, was at the wheel of a 2019 Ford Expedition and had minor injuries. Ricki Leahy, 20, of Pennsylvania (FHP did not specify a town), was at the wheel of a 2019 Kia Forte and had minor injuries. Another individual in a Toyota Highlander was also involved in the crash but was not named in the FHP report, and did not sustain injuries.

I-95 northbound was shut down at Old Dixie Highway and remained either shut down or limited to restricted traffic until after 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The Palm Coast Fire Department, Flagler County Fire Rescue, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and the Palm Coast Fire Police all responded to the scene, and Roger’s Towing of Bunnell towed the vehicles.