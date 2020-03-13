Weekend Briefing: Movies in the Park (Probably), Plant Sale (Maybe), Suffragettes, Fishing 101

Weekend: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Saturday Night: Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 253

Global Warming: The daily carbon count.

Today’s word: lachrymogenic.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

CAUTION: Many of the events below could be cancelled at the last minute due to ongoing coronavirus uncertainties. Check with the organizers before you go.

Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes Flagler Health Department Chief Bob Snyder and Gretchen Smith to talk about the coronavirus pandemic and its effects in Flagler County, starting a little after 9 a.m. with a commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam on the necessity of extending spring break in Flagler schools.

Friday: Health care: Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo will take part in a roundtable discussion in Volusia County about health-care issues. 10:30 a.m., Volusia County Democratic headquarters, 855 West New York Ave., DeLand.)

Friday, Sunday: Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marineland’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.

Friday: Palm Coast Book Club 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Do you love to read? Once a book is selected, participants will need to purchase and read it on their own. Each month we will meet to discuss the chosen book and share our impressions, reactions, and feelings about it. Free but registration required. Book title and registration at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

Friday: Stetson Opera Theatre and Symphony Orchestra: “Die Zauberflöte” (the Magic Flute) by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Russell Franks, director, Anthony Hose, conductor, 7:30 p.m., DeLand High School Theater Center, 800 N. Hill Ave., DeLand. $10 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson University students with an ID and ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets. Call 386/822-8950. Note: this performance may be limited to Stetson students.

Friday: Movies in the Park, 7:45 p.m. in Central Park at Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Families will enjoy a family friendly movie on the park’s giant outdoor movie screen. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this free, monthly family activity offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and Flagler Schools. Admission is free. This month’s movie: “The Lion King” (PG). Synopsis: Need you ask? Really?

Saturday: 90/90 Challenge: Bike Rides with the Mayor , Saturdays through 4, 8-9 a.m. to and from PC Bike, 25 Palm Harbor Village Way W #9, Palm Coast. Are you participating in the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge? Mayor Holland is getting active with weekly activities! Riding a bike is a great way to get those miles in. Start and end at PC Bike for this 10 mile bike ride. If there is inclement weather, including temperatures below 45 degrees, there will be no bike ride. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/events. More info on the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge in the Palm Coast Connect app, www.palmcoastconnect.com, or 386-986-2323.

Saturday: Basic Life Support (BLS) Training for Healthcare Providers: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. The Basic Life Support (BLS) for healthcare providers course provides healthcare professionals the ability to recognize several life-threatening emergencies, administer CPR, use an AED, and relieve choking in a safe, effective and timely manner. $65/person. Registration required by 9 a.m. March 12 at www.palmcoastgov.com/cpr. More info: 386-986-2323.

Saturday: Palm Coast Historical Society Lecture Series:, the second Saturday of the month at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. A free event. Registration not required. More info: www.palmcoasthistory.org/events and 386-986-2323. Today: Diana Reigelsperger on Order, Excess, and Revolution: Tavern Life in Colonial Florida – Taverns were a fixture of colonial life, providing centers for trade, lodging, gambling, entertainment, and of course, drinking. Colonial authorities also saw them as potential sites of subversion, where clandestine meetings, illicit trade, and treasonous talk might go unnoticed. Taverns were a central part of the public sphere in the colonial world. This was particularly true in Florida during the second Spanish period, which coincided with the age of revolutions across the rest of the Atlantic world, and authorities were on the alert for any revolutionary plots. Nor were their fears unfounded. Conspiracies ran rampant during this period and colonial authorities struggled to maintain order despite the daily subversion taking place in taverns across the colony. This presentation examines the role of taverns as public spaces, and their place in crime and conspiracies in Spanish Florida.

Saturday: Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.

Saturday: Tomoka Remembers “A Glance at the Past”: Tomoka State Park Pine Pavilion, 2099 N Beach St, Ormond Beach, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join us at Tomoka State Park’s pine pavilion for pine needle art demos by crafter Susan, St. Patty’s Day crafts from 11AM-12PM, and a self-guided scavenger hunt on the Chief Tomokie trail. Visit the Tomoka Outpost for canoe, kayak, and fishing rentals, plus snacks, drinks, and more. Tomoka Remembers runs from October through May on the 2nd Saturday of each month from 10am-1pm with a different activity/topic planned each month. Call 386-676-4050 for more details. Regular park entry fees apply.

Saturday: American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler Branch meets at 11 a.m. at Pine Lakes Country Club, 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy., N., Palm Coast. Join the Flagler Branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW) for a celebration of Women’s History Month as AAUW Flagler members give voice to incredible warriors of women’s suffrage through their skit, “Women WON the Vote: How Did THAT Happen?”. Learn of the struggles and victories waged through a 72-year-long battle to give women equal rights at the ballot box. In addition to the voices of national suffragists, Florida and Flagler women have been added to this entertaining and informative skit originally written by AAUW Flagler member, Muriel Levy. Lunch is available for $18.00 per person. For reservations and menu options, please contact Sally Smeaton by email: [email protected].

Sunday: Linda Cole Sunday Jazz Rendezvous, with the Linda Cole Trio, 12:30 p.m. at Cue Note Billiard Room, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy (City Marketplace), Suite C114, Palm Coast.

Sunday: The Colored Pencil Society of America DC 117 St. Augustine meets at 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Art League, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite A-208, Palm Coast. The public is welcome.

Sunday: Fishing 101 Workshop at Tomoka State Park: Tomoka State Park Pine Pavilion, 2099 N Beach St, Ormond Beach, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Learn to catch the Big One with Volunteer Jim at the Tomoka State Park Pine Pavilion EVERY Sunday in March! Visitors of all ages are welcome to attend and learn basic fishing skills – no fishing license required. Bring fishing supplies and equipment if you have it and arrive early for a fishing information packet. Rentals and fishing supplies available at Tomoka Outpost, next door to the Pine Pavilion. Children must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Regular park entrance fees apply.

Sunday: A monthly gathering for the LGBT youth group, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Find Your Peace by Pieces, 300 Palm Coast Pkwy S.W. Unit 9 and 11. Middle and highschoolers welcome in a place created for community and togetherness. This group is organized by Shoshanah Mercado, a licensed school psychologist at Buddy Taylor Middle School who volunteers her time at Peace by Pieces: Making friends, joining together, getting to know one another, talking about topics, or talking about life. Find Your Peace by Pieces creates a support system in Flagler County. Any donations go to help support the space and keep it available for all the donation based offerings and other affordable pieces of wellness we offer ♡ !

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Thursday: Starbucks at Target, 5100 State Road 100 (Target shopping center), Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday: Winn-Dixie, 1260 West Palm Coast Parkway, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: Dunkin Donuts, 1310 Palm Coast Parkway SW, noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday: Dunkin Donuts, 5 Old Kings Road 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



SENATE HOLDS FLOOR SESSION: The Senate is scheduled to hold a floor session. (Friday, 10 a.m., Senate chamber, the Capitol.)

HOUSE HOLDS FLOOR SESSION: The House is scheduled to hold a floor session. (Friday, 10:30 a.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)

–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Statista’s Chart of the Day

U.S. Lags Behind Other Countries In Coronavirus Testing: “South Korea’s efforts to conduct free and widespread testing for COVID-19 is being cited as the primary reason the country is reducing its rate of new daily infections. On the last day of February there were 909 new cases and on March 12, that had fallen to 114. Together with China, South Korea has conducted tested hundred of thousands of cases while the United States only managed around 8,500 by March 11.”

Announcements/Press Releases:

Mad Dogs Palm Coast Registration: Registration for the Spring season is open now and will run until March 13 Cost of the league is $125/season, but discounts are provided to families with multiple children, coaches, team coordinators, first responders, teachers and military families. Call for more info, 386-597-0215. In addition to players, Mad Dogs is also actively seeking volunteers for coaching and team coordinators, as well as league sponsors and partnership opportunities. Mad Dogs Flag Football is a non-contact, competitive football league for both boys and girls, ages 5 – 15, learn proper football concepts and techniques in a no-tackle, kid-friendly environment. In addition to learning good football skills, our coaches instill the importance of being a team player, displaying good sportsmanship, having a strong work ethic, developing leadership skills and being committed to a goal.

Through April 4, Palm Coast Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge: Get outdoors and get active – join us for the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge! The challenge is to move at least a mile a day for the 90 days from Jan. 6 to April 4. You can choose your own form of exercise. Log in to Palm Coast Connect and record your progress throughout the month. Everyone who completes the Challenge will receive a prize. Share your progress along the way on social media using #Mayors9090 and #ConnectToFitness. More info: www.palmcoastconnect.com and 386-986-2323.

Coming Days:

