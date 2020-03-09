‘I’m Tired and Sorry to Pick This Way to Go,’ Elderly Palm Coast Man Write Wife Before Suicide

Robert Reinert’s 86-year-old wife had gone to an appointment with a doctor at midday Friday before returning to the house she shared with her husband at 5 Ryerton Place in Palm Coast.









There was a stool in the way when she opened the garage door, so she did not drive in. But she noticed her husband in a chair, and thought he was asleep. Before long, she noticed a revolver at his feet. A Palm Coast firefighter paramedic pronounced Robert William Reinert dead at 1:02 p.m. He was 88.

He had left his wife a handwritten note on the dining room table, transcribed in a sheriff’s report: “Rita, I’m tired and sorry to pick this way to go. But I don’t [want to] to end up in a hospital hooked to [all] kinds of things just [to] prolong my life. I thank you for everything. Stay healthy and happy. All my love, Bob.”

As is usual in such cases, the sheriff’s office established a crime scene at the Ryerton Lane home and detectives, crime scene investigators and the department chaplain reported to the scene before the medical examiner removed the body to its office in St. Johns County.

Reinert had moved to Palm Coast in 1999, living in the same R-Section house since then and quickly taking an interest in local issues. He periodically shared his ideas through the letters pages of the News-Journal, starting with his opinion about the city’s incorporation 21 years ago: “Why don’t they stop trying to influence the voters with vague issues and problems? Let’s get to the important issue, without any games: What is it going to cost the residents of Palm Coast to become a city?,” he asked.

A few years later he penned a letter about how “tipping has lost its significant purpose as a reward for good service and has become a thing that is taken for granted by many in the work force, while finding the “list of workers who should be tipped for work performed is a little out of line.” Back in the days when that was still an issue, he compared the competitive egos of Palm Coast’s and Flagler County’s fire chiefs to “two professional men are acting like a couple of kids playing in a sand box. And in his last letter, when he noted that he’d recently become disabled–in 2016–he complained that too many people park in handicapped spots by hanging a tag from their rear-view mirror instead of acquiring the required license plate. “I believe this leads to a too-easy means for able-bodied people to misuse handicapped parking spots,” he wrote.

The following resources are available for individuals in crisis:

Flagler Lifeline website.

In Flagler: The Crisis Triage and Treatment Unit (CTTU) is a crisis assessment and referral service for Flagler County residents experiencing behavioral health crisis. It is located at 301 Justice Lane in the Brown & Brown Outpatient building at the Vince Carter Sanctuary in Bunnell. This program is limited to individuals escorted to the program by law enforcement between the hours of noon and midnight daily. Law enforcement is able to transport individuals to SMA to assess and determine the appropriate clinical disposition. When required and appropriate, SMA then transports the individual to a receiving facility in Volusia County.

In Daytona Beach: Stewart-Marchman Act Corporation Crisis Center

1220 Willis Avenue

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Crisis Line: (800) 539 – 4228

Available 24 hours.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800/273-8255 (TALK), or use the online Lifeline Crisis Chat, both available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

People 60 and older can call the Institute on Aging’s 24-hour, toll-free Friendship Line at 800-971-0016. IOA also makes ongoing outreach calls to lonely older adults.

If you are concerned for someone else, read about warning signs here. For additional resources, see the Speaking of Suicide website.