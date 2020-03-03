2 Brothers Face Child Neglect Charges After Uncle Is Accused of Hiding Pot Stash in 11-Year-Old’s Underpants

Last weekend was unusual in Flagler County for its spike in child neglect or abuse arrests: there were five, in all. Two of the arrests, previously reported, involve a couple whose five children were found to be living in deplorable conditions in Espanola. The same day–Feb. 28–Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies made three more arrests in two separate incidents, both in Palm Coast.









Saturday evening, two adult brothers were arrested for drug possession and child neglect in an incident where one of the two brothers allegedly hid a bag of pot in his 11-year-old nephew’s underwear to evade a cop’s detection.

At 9 p.m. on Feb. 28, a deputy on patrol noticed a man who “continually watched me” (according to the deputy) pumping gas at the Shell station at 890 Palm Coast Parkway. The deputy ran the license plate through a law enforcement database and noticed that on Feb. 25 a man at the registered owner’s address, Andre Wheeler, had his license suspended. The deputy identified the man pumping gas as Wheeler, 36, of 1 Pillar Lane. The license had been suspended four years earlier, with two subsequent convictions for driving on a suspended license. Once the deputy saw Wheeler drive the car, he pulled him over.

Wheeler handed over an expired Georgia driver’s license, and when asked by the deputy, allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier. His brother, Alfonzo Wheeler, 39, was in the passenger seat.

An 11-year-old boy was in the back seat. The boy looked scared to the deputy.

A search of the vehicle produced several narcotics without prescriptions, which led to Wheeler’s arrest. The deputy then reported smelling marijuana emitting from the 11-year-old boy, who had “watery eyes and appeared to be shaking, showing signs of being scared.” The deputy assured the boy he was not in trouble, and only to turn over what marijuana he had on his person. The boy produced “a large white baggy from within his front waistband, under his underwear,” the arrest report states. The bag weighed 11.5 grams. The boy told the deputy his uncle Alfonzo had allegedly given him the bag.

“The act of putting illegal narcotics on the juvenile’s person to hide from law enforcement created a situation [which] visibly caused emotional distress for the juvenile,” the arrest report states. “Andre as the father failed to protect his son [from] being exploited by Alfonzo, and put his son in a position which could have caused him harm.”

When the mother of the child arrived on scene, the deputy reported, she was “extremely uncooperative with law enforcement” and “did not ask of her child was ok,” allegedly yelling obscenities at deputies in the presence of the boy.

Andre Wheeler was charged with child neglect and possession of oxycodone and hydromorphone. Alfonzo Wheeler was charged with child neglect and marijuana possession. Heading to the county jail, Andre Wheeler allegedly threatened the deputy driving the patrol car, telling him “you’re a dead man,” while Alfonzo joined in with more derogatory and racist terms against the deputy.

That morning, sheriff’s deputies had responded to an unrelated incident in the area of Palm Coast’s C Section. Michael A. Bruckert is a 53-year-old resident of Riverview Bend. He and his 39-year-old girlfriend were at Smiles Nite Club Friday evening, where Bruckert may have lost his cell phone.

The next day, according to his girlfriend, he accused her of having the phone. They argued. He then allegedly ordered her out of the house or she “wasn’t going to like what he was going to do,” according to what she told deputies. She packed her bags, but says he accused her of not doing so fast enough, then allegedly grabbed her and her baby, who is not yet a year old, “and threw them both to the floor,” according to the arrest report. She accuses him of grabbing her again and throwing her to the ground two more times. She called out to her 14-year-old daughter, who took the baby, locked herself in her room and called 911. (She would later tell deputies that she and the baby “bumped heads” but that the baby did not have any physical injuries.)

The alleged victim told deputies the altercation continued, with Bruckert allegedly picking her up by the feet, attempting to prevent her from using her phone and possibly hurting her pinky, though she later repeatedly refused medical treatment for the alleged injury. She told deputies that once he realized 911 was called, he left the house. He later declined to speak with law enforcement.

His arrest report notes that she showed “visible redness and swelling near the knuckles on her right pinky and hand as well as some redness on her chest area,” that she was visibly in pain, but continued to decline medical attention. Bruckert was located on the barrier island, where a traffic stop was conducted and he was detained before his subsequent arrest. He was charged with domestic battery, tampering with a witness and child abuse.

Bruckert posted bail on $10,000 bond and was released on Feb. 29, filing a notice of a not guilty plea on March 3. His arraignment is on March 30. The court has ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victim, and to surrender all firearms that may be in his possession, pending the resolution of the case.