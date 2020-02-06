Sitemap

Tommy Cannon, Obituary

Tommy Cannon passed away Tuesday after a long battle with cancer. Tommy was a Veteran in the United States Marine Corps and received two Bronze Medals and a Purple Heart for his service. He was a communications officer, served in special forces and was an expert marksman.

Tommy was an experienced tree climbing cutter/trimmer, owner of Thomas Landscaping. He was good at anything he tried, and it seemed that there was nothing he couldn’t do. He laid tile, carpet worked in construction and could build anything, worked as, carpenter, mechanic, painter, a linesman, artist and was especially known for his tree climbing and trimming ability and his work ethic.

Tommy lead an exciting and colorful life. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family. He is survived by his wife, Carla T. Cannon, sisters Vickie Fusco, Kathy Crumley (Joe) and Cindy Nerad (Tom Lantieri) and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Poor Walt in Flagler Beach on Sunday from 4 to 7 P.M.

 

