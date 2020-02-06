Possible Severe Storms, Winds and ‘Isolated Tornadoes’ Late Tonight

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville is cautioning residents in Northeast Florida, including Flagler and Palm Coast, of potentially severe storms, strong winds and “isolated” tornadoes between 10 p.m. tonight and 2 a.m. Friday. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.









A wind advisory is in effect for Northeast Florida, including inland Flagler County, from noon today to 3 a.m. Friday.

Storms may be accompanied by up to an inch in rain in the northern half of Flagler, along with “deteriorating marine conditions. A gale warnings and small crafts advisory is in effect for coastal waters. The chance of rain is near 100 percent.

Because of the storms passing through the area late at night, the National Weather Service is urging residents to have their warning systems ready, whether through whether radio or AlertFlagler, the county’s free, geographically-tagged emergency notification system.

The line of severe storms is part of a weather system swirling across the southeast and causing damage Wednesday and earlier today in Mississippi, where a tornado, power outages some property damage and a dam break have been reported. Flooding was reported in Alabama, so was one storm-related death. The winter storm stretches toward the northeast, where heavy snowfall is expected.

In northeast Florida and southwest Georgia, the National Weather Service expects severe weather conditions to start in southeast Georgia around noon today, moving south and east with potentially damaging winds of between 50 and 70 mph in places. Winds may down trees, damage structures, and produce power outages. The potential for severe weather is stronger toward the northernmost parts of Florida, and slighter further south. But that still leaves the potential for short-lived but intense storms in places like Flagler, the National Weather Service forecasts.

Widespread flash flooding is not a major threat locally with this system, but areas with poor drainage could experience minor flooding.

Friday will be cooler, breezy and sunny, with temperatures in the 60s, falling to the upper 30s Friday night ahead of a cool, clear weekend.