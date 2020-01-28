Anna May Kalin (Huntley) July 4, 1954 – January 22, 2020

An Obituary

Anna was an amazing, loving, and caring woman. She was currently an Infant Teacher at Sunshine Academy in Flagler Beach. She loved all of her babies, their families, and her co workers.

Anna retired from Big Y Foods in 2004 after many years of service. Anna also worked with special needs adults and children at Easter Seals and Seaside Sanatorium in Connecticut and as a school bus driver, and she worked at Norwich Ten Pin for many years.

Anna was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy Class of 1973. She obtained several college degrees and certificates in areas of Teaching, Super Market Management, Medication Management.

Anna is survived by her Daughter Suzanna L. Urban (Huntley), often known as Sue, of Palm Coast, Fla., Son Paul E. Kalin Jr (Amanda) of Palm Coast, Fla., Brothers Myron L. Huntley Jr. (Patricia) of Kissimmee, fla., Richard W. Huntley (Judy) of Oakdale, Conn., Henry H. Huntley (Gloria) of Southbridge, Mass., Grandchildren Zachary Urban (Savannah Quinn), James Davis, Anakin Kalin, Hunter Kalin, Conner McClure, Kyle McClure, all of Palm Coast, Fla. Also, many nieces and nephews.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents Eunice J. Huntley (White) and Myron L. Huntley Sr, Sister Helen Lamarque (Huntley), brothers Leonard Huntley, Frank Huntley Sr, and David Huntley, and grandson Nicholas Urban.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Jearlyn Ministries (Church on the Rock Bldg.), 2200 N. State Street, Bunnell, Fla. Reception to follow (please bring a covered dish).

In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to Anna’s GoFundMe account or through Zelle to Suzanna Urban: 386-405-6472.