Jon Reckenwald and William Kennedy Are Sheriff’s Deputies of the Year at Annual Fund-Raising Gala

Saturday night marked the third annual Sheriff’s Gala to benefit the Flagler Sheriff’s Employee Assistance Trust (FSEAT). The event was held at the Hammock Beach Resort and was attended by nearly 300 guests. In addition to the funds raised for the Gala, the men and women of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) donated $24,764.00 to FSEAT through payroll deductions throughout 2019.









Sheriff Staly presented a check to the FSEAT Board of Directors. Some of the top sponsors of the evening included WastePro, Amaral Custom Homes, ICI Homes, Family KIA of St. Augustine, and the Hammock Beach Resort. There was also a live auction for artwork, a one year membership to Tiger Bay, four suite tickets to the Jason Aldean concert on February 1, a day with an FCSO specialize unit, and a ride-along with Sheriff Staly.

Sheriff Rick Staly also took the opportunity to recognize members of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, volunteers and citizens for outstanding service to the community in 2019. Sheriff Staly presented awards for Law Enforcement Deputy of the Year, Detention Deputy of the Year, Civilian Employee of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and Citizens of the Year. FSEAT gifted each award recipient with tickets to the Gala for themselves and one guest.

Sergeant Jon Reckenwald performed the Heimlich maneuver several times while a man was choking and was able to dislodge the obstruction. Sgt. Reckenwald’s actions ultimately saved the man’s life. For this, Sergeant Jon Reckenwald is FCSO’s 2019 Deputy of the Year.

Detention Deputy William Kennedy has been instrumental in integrating new processes in the Booking Area of the jail. For his Punctuality, Knowledge, Positive Attitude and Initiative, Detention Deputy William Kennedy is FCSO’s 2019 Detention Deputy of the Year.

Communications Specialist Ashlie Hicks noticed a house fire on her way to work in April and awoke the residents inside and brought them to safety. Ashlie helped potentially save the lives the 3 residents despite placing herself in the dangerous conditions. For this Ashlie Hicks is FCSO’s 2019 Civilian Employee of the Year.

Chaplain Juan Schembri Juan Schembri is a volunteer chaplain for the FCSO. In July, Chaplain Schembri assisted Deputy Conway at a traffic stop where the occupants were being uncooperative with law enforcement. He stood by until additional units arrived. For his selflessness, Chaplain Juan Schembri is FCSO’s 2019 Volunteer of the Year.

Chris and Chalyn Parks are great supporters of and volunteers for the FCSO “SWEAT” program at the jail designed to steer juveniles in the right direction. For their dedication to and mentorship of the youth in our community, Chris and Chalyn are FCSO’s 2019 Citizens of the Year.

“This has proven to be an event that people look forward to all year,” Sheriff Staly said. “I want to personally thank all of the sponsors, attendees, and all who have contributed to FSEAT for their incredible generosity and support that they have shown the men and women of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Thank you for making this event a huge success.”

The purpose of FSEAT is to provide financial assistance to FCSO employees during a personal crisis, in support of a slain deputy’s family, and to recognize FCSO deputies killed in the line of duty. The 4th Annual Sheriff’s Gala is scheduled for January 23, 2021 at the Hammock Beach Resort. For more information on FSEAT or to make a tax-deductible donation please visit www.FSEAT.org.