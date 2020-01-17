Sitemap

Three Hospitalized, Including Elderly Couple, In Early-Morning Crash at Belle Terre and Rymfire

The Pontiac after the crash. (© FlaglerLive)
An elderly couple and a third individual were hospitalized early this morning following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Rymfire Drive and Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast.




J.C. Curry, 77, was at the wheel of a 2001 Chevrolet van, with his wife Cynthia Curry 70, both of Palm Coast. They were driving south on Belle Terre just before 7 a.m. The driver of a 2009 Pontiac, who’s not yet been identified, was heading north on Belle Terre then left to get on Rymfire Drive when the collision between the two vehicles occurred.

The crash appears to have been nearly a head-on collision, with the right side of the Pontiac and the full front of the van taking the brunt of the impact. The van ended up diagonal from the southwest corner of Belle Terre and Rymfire. The Pontiac ended up facing south on the left lane of Belle Terre’s northbound lanes, just south of the intersection. The vehicles air bags deployed.

The driver of the Pontiac was complaining of leg pain at the scene. J.C. Curry had neck and back pain, and later at the hospital was in “severe pain” and undergoing imaging tests, according to his son who was with him. The couple’s son described Cynthia Curry as “shaken up.”

Fire Rescue transported all three patients to AdventHealth Palm Coast, according to Fire Chief Don Petito.

Belle Terre Parkway was reduced to one lane in each direction as the Palm Coast Fire Police regulated traffic. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue had responded. Belle Terre was reopened fully to traffic at 7:40 a.m. Roger’s Towing of Bunnell was dispatched to the scene to remove the vehicles. The sheriff’s office is conducting the investigation.

chevrolet crash
The Chevrolet van. (FCSO)
The Pontiac after the crash.. (FCSO)
The crash was reported to 911 at 6:56 a.m. (© FlaglerLive)
