Two Men Arrested After Fleeing Deputies During a Traffic Stop, With 323 Grams of Pot in Their Trunk

Two men in possession of large amounts of marijuana are at the Flagler County jail after they fled from law enforcement even as they were engaged in a traffic stop.









The two men were pulled over in the early hours of Monday morning for a routine traffic stop on State Road 100, by the I-95 overpass: Dwayne M. Carty, 30, at the wheel of a gray Nissan, had made a turn into oncoming traffic. He told a deputy he was not familiar with the area. Shareef Gaborone, 21, was in the passenger seat.

They told the deputy they’d been in South Florida for a couple of days. The deputy noticed the car was empty. “Y’all have any luggage? Nothing?” the deputy asked. “I still don’t understand how you go to Miami for two days and, butb you don’t bring anything, no clothes or anything.” The deputy figured something was up.

He asked them to “pop the trunk.” Carty does, from his driver’s seat. Another deputy checks the trunk as the first deputy asks for a driver’s license. Neither of them has an American license. Carty has a Jamaican one. Gaborone claims to have handed over his Jamaican passport earlier. Just as he says so, Carty slams on the accelerator and takes off, seemingly oblivious to where the deputies were standing or to surrounding traffic.

The deputy who was inspecting the trunk had by then lifted a Target plastic bag out of it and was beginning to inspect its contents. Within it, he spotted a vacuum-sealed bag containing what would turn out to be some 323 grams of marijuana, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Carty took the northbound ramp onto I-95 and sped north, exiting at Palm Coast Parkway, where deputies were in position with stop sticks, which punctured the Nissan’s tires. Carty drove west on Palm Coast Parkway, at one point allegedly blowing through red lights and throwing something from the window. The Nissan crashed into a metal cable box near the U.S. Post Office on Pine Cone Drive, causing about $1,000 in damages to the box. There, Carty fled on foot even as a deputy was warning him he’d be Tased, but he didn’t get far.

Two post office employees pointed deputies in his direction. He’d crawled under a storage structure. Taser at the ready, a deputy ordered him out–Carty still had his Apple AirPods in his ears–and a half dozen deputies took control of him.

Carty would later tell deputies that he usually smokes a lot of pot. Gaborone said he was not aware of the contents of the trunk.

The Nissan was registered to a woman unrelated to the two men, and Customs and Border Patrol informed the sheriff’s office that the two men were undocumented. They were being held at the Flagler County Jail for the Border Patrol. Gaborone was charged with just one misdemeanor–fabricating a personal ID–but Carty was charged with two misdemeanors and four felonies, including fleeing and eluding police, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, and tampering with evidence.