City of Palm Coast to Host Inaugural Tech Beach Hackathon

The City of Palm Coast is proud to announce the official launch of the inaugural Tech Beach Hackathon event for January 17-20, 2020 at the Palm Coast City Hall (160 Lake Ave). The event will bring participants from around the country dedicated to solving a healthcare-related challenge utilizing the best technology the market has to offer.









As a City, Palm Coast is proud to host the event as our community continues to become a hub for innovation and growth in the medical industry and tech scene thanks to the City’s incredible quality of life and world-class amenities.

Tech Beach will bring together both innovators and idea generators–the city is calling for developers, software engineers (front, back, or full-stack), mobile developers, designers, AI and ML devs, IoT experts, and especially members of the professional healthcare community who think they can be a force of change for better health.

For the execution of the event, Palm Coast has enlisted the services of BeMyApp, a multinational company with offices in San Francisco, Boise ID, Austin, London, Paris and Munich that specializes in running Hackathons. The BeMyApp staff has already begun working with City staff for the planning portion of the event, will be on-site during the event and work with competitors after the event as well. On the city side, Chief Innovation Officer Donald Kewley is coordinating the event.

Palm Coast is also excited to work with some incredible partners for the event from multiple business sectors, including AdventHealth, Coastal Cloud, Hilton Garden Inn, Hammock Beach Resort, Blackthorn, Cline Construction and more on the way. Any companies interested in partnering with Palm Coast should reach out to Kewley at [email protected]

Thanks to those sponsors, Palm Coast is able to offer over $12,000 in cash and prizes for the winner of the Hackathon. The competition consists of both the development portion of the event as well as a business pitch-style demo of the applications to the panel of judges, featuring both tech gurus and local business leaders.

The winning app will solve one (or more) of the following challenges: Create solutions that help patients better understand their care, disrupt with new ideas that connect the health data on patients’ smart devices in an effective and valuable way for the patient and clinician, build proactive systems that focus on whole-person care and create solutions that address the need to keep costs down for patients.

For more information on challenges, to register as a competitor, volunteer as a sponsor, mentor or judge or for any other details, visit TechBeachHackathon.com.