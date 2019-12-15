The following public relations release is published as a courtesy to the issuing agency and does not necessarily reflect FlaglerLive’s news standards or styling.
Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

  • Sunshine Academy VPK Palm Coast daycare
  • adventhealth palm coast

Florida Aquarium Partners with NOAA on New Coral Reef Restoration Initiative

| | Leave a Comment

A diver prepares a site for staghorn coral replanting by removing nuisance algae. (Coral Restoration Foundation)
A diver prepares a site for staghorn coral replanting by removing nuisance algae. (Coral Restoration Foundation)

The Florida Aquarium is taking another step to save dying reefs by joining the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and local partners to announce the first high-level bold strategy to protect and restore seven coral reef sites in the Florida Keys, part of an unprecedented, decades-long effort to revitalize the region’s highly diverse and economically valuable marine ecosystem.




Since the 1970s, hurricanes, heat-induced coral bleaching, cold snaps, and disease events, as well as acute impacts such as ship groundings, prop scarring, and misused boat anchors, have reduced coral cover in the Florida Keys by more than 90 percent. Coral cover is a measure of the proportion of reef surface covered by live stony coral instead of sponges, algae, or other organisms. In general, 25 percent of coral cover is considered necessary to support a healthy ecosystem and protect the reef structure.

The NOAA-led “Mission: Iconic Reefs” coral reef restoration initiative announcement was made today during a press event in Key Largo, Florida. The project, “Mission: Iconic Reefs,” calls for restoration of nearly three million square feet of the Florida Reef Tract — about the size of 52 football fields — and is estimated to cost $100 million over the first decade, one of the largest investments ever undertaken in coral restoration. Over the next year, NOAA will focus on available funding to support this effort and work with outside partners to secure additional public and private funds.

“This restoration strategy is essential to the survival of our Florida Reef Tract and could not be accomplished without the collaboration of the state’s coral partners,” said Dr. Amber Whittle, The Florida Aquarium Director of Conservation. “The Florida Aquarium is in a unique position to produce genetically diverse, adaptable corals and long-spined sea urchins to aid in this vital restoration.”

The team of coral scientists at The Florida Aquarium will continue to pinpoint the optimal environmental cues to trigger spawning in our Project Coral program to induce the corals to reproduce more than once a year. These corals will be used in the “Mission: Iconic Reefs” project, a multi-partner coral reef restoration initiative.

Also, in partnership with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS), are spawning and breeding long-spined urchins for coral reef herbivore restoration, which will also be used in the “Mission: Iconic Reefs” project.

Also, in partnership with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS), are spawning and breeding long-spined urchins for coral reef herbivore restoration, which will also be used in the “Mission: Iconic Reefs” project.

Collaboration among federal and state agencies, leading coral reef experts, local restoration practitioners, and the Florida Keys community will be vital to the success of this ambitious effort. Partners include the State of Florida, Coral Restoration Foundation, Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, Florida Aquarium, The Nature Conservancy, Reef Renewal, and the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation.

Created using the Donation Thermometer plugin https://wordpress.org/plugins/donation-thermometer/.5.000$5.002$100%
For 10 years you've relied on FlaglerLive for 24/7 access to locally produced, locally focused, independent and fearless reporting. But facts aren't free. Our advertising revenue can be temperamental. We depend on you, our readers, to help fund essential local investigative journalism. Have a stake in our mission. Defend facts. Hold the powerful accountable. Contribute today or become one of the Friends of FlaglerLive by becoming a monthly contributor. FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization: your contribution is tax-deductibleClick now, anywhere in this box, and make a year-end gift of year-long value

All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.

Reader Interactions

  • Sunshine Academy VPK Palm Coast daycare
  • chanfrau personal injury lawyers
  • grand living realty
  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents
  • adventhealth palm coast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *