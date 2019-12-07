SitemapSitemap

School Boards and Superintendents Back DeSantis Pay Raise Plan

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposal to set a minimum $47,500 salary for public-school teachers received a boost Thursday when it was backed by the Florida School Boards Association and the Florida Association of District School Superintendents.

The two groups issued a news release that said DeSantis’ $602 million proposal “sends a clear message that Florida truly values the role and importance” of teachers. “We applaud the governor for making education a top priority and see his teacher salary proposal as a step in the right direction towards attracting the best talent to the state of Florida,” Florida School Boards Association President Tim Weisheyer, a member of the Osceola County School Board, said in a prepared statement.

DeSantis has made a top priority of the minimum teacher salary as lawmakers prepare for the 2020 legislative session, which starts Jan. 14. House and Senate leaders will consider the teacher-pay proposal as they draw up a budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which starts July 1.

–News Service of Florida

