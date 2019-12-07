Flagler County receives Critical Event Management Impact Award

Flagler County Emergency Management was awarded the Critical Event

Management Impact Award by Everbridge Inc. – the platform locally referred to as ALERTFlagler – for “unique, innovative and inspiring use of the (company’s platform) to support life safety, global security, organizational resiliency and business continuity.”

Flagler County was recognized for successfully streamlining its special needs registry, helping to meet the unique medical necessities of their residents during emergency situations.

“Nealon Joseph – one of our planners – embraced this project, and did the lion’s share of the work,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “This is a great honor and it’s because of his efforts.”

The county was in good company. State and local government honorees included an Emergency Management team whose Everbridge alerts helped bring home a missing three-year-old girl within 8 minutes; a security firm whose life safety notifications to employees in the area of a deadly mass shooting kept staff informed of the situation well before it made the local news; and a Florida county that suffered a direct hit from Category 5 Hurricane Michael and distributed critical information to residents about evacuations, boil water notices, and food sites.

“Our customers, both individually and as teams, take heroic actions every day to keep their populations safe and help their organizations avoid disruptions in operations,” said David Meredith, CEO of Everbridge. “We are inspired by what they do on a routine basis and honored to recognize this year’s group of Impact Award winners.”

Each of the winners will receive an engraved statuette honoring their dedication to and excellence in critical event management, be highlighted on social media and on Everbridge’s Critical Event Management Impact Awards page, and be invited to participate in testing/feedback sessions during new product development.