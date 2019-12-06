First of Two Christmas With a Deputy Events Tonight as Cops Donate Record $19,000 for Kids

For the 12th year of the event, there will be two Christmas with a Deputy in Flagler County. The first will be at 5 p.m. this evening, at the Palm Coast Walmart. The second will be on Dec. 13 at 5 p.m., with a convoy heading from Town Center to Target. Tonight’s event was made possible with a grant from Walmart, for 75 children.









Next week’s event will include crafts and games kicking off according to custom at the Chiumento, Dwyer, Hertel and Grant law office building. Each participating child will receive gift bags filled with goodies and their very own Santa hat. Then, over 100 law enforcement vehicles with lights and sirens blaring will form a convoy and head to the Palm Coast Target with 125 children for holiday shopping.

From July through December, sheriff’s employees donate to the Christmas with a Deputy fund through payroll deductions. This year the agency raised $19,266.00, a record, exceeding last year;’s haul by more than $2,000. Sheriff Rick Staly presented the check to the Christmas with a Deputy President, Commander Lou Miceli.

Children are selected to participate in the event by nominations from sheriff’s employees and Flagler County School staff. “Every year we look forward to supporting the Christmas with a Deputy program. This is a wonderful way for us to give back and support our community while building positive relationships between children and law enforcement,” Staly said. “I am proud of our employees who donate their time and money to make this event possible for the children of Flagler County.”

In addition to sheriff’s deputies, officers from Florida Highway Patrol, the Bunnell Police Department, the Flagler Beach Police Department, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will participate. Christmas with a Deputy is a non-profit charitable organization. The program is made possible by donations received from the community and the members of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.