Northbound Traffic on A1A in Flagler Beach Will Shift to Newly Completed Lane as Project Advances

Northbound State Road (S.R.) A1A traffic will be shifted onto the newly constructed southbound roadway between South 23rd and South 7th Street in Flagler Beach beginning sometime Thursday, Dec. 5. Southbound traffic will remain on South Central Avenue.









The detour will be in place until the completion of S.R. A1A between South 22nd Street and South 9th Street. The Department of Transportation still projects a completion time of “early 2020.” When the project started last January, the projected completion date was January 2020.

The department claims that access to all businesses and residences will be maintained, but evidence on the ground says otherwise: some homes’ driveways, such as they are, are impossible to use with normal cars because of the drop-down from the level of the home to the street level (see the picture below). Some businesses are experiencing similar issues.

Drivers are asked to obey the posted speed limits on both S.R. A1A and Central Avenue, and to be alert for pedestrians and bicyclists in the area.

The work is part of a the transportation department’s $22.4 million project to reconstruct State Road A1A after its portion in South Flagler Beach (and parts of the road at the north end of town) were shredded by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. The construction, which will add a median and french drains through the middle of A1A’s south portion, is intended to better drain the street and protect against erosion. It is separate from a project beginning in January, and led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, that will dump some 350,000 cubic yards of sand onto dunes along much of the same portion of road (plus an additional mile). The sand will be dredged from offshore and will cover the rock revetments that now line the reconstructed road.

Electronic message boards and other signage will be in place to alert drivers to the new traffic pattern.

The transportation department says construction schedules may change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Updates are available on the project web page on www.cflroads.com.