Indivisible-Flagler Brings Screening of New Film, “Witness At Tornillo”

In Jacksonville, Dec. 3.

Indivisible – Flagler will be hosting a 1-time screening of “Witness At Tornillo” at Regal Avenues Stadium 20 theater, 9525 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville, on Tuesday December 3rd  at 7 – 8: 30 p.m.

The film tells the story of a man from Brooklyn, New York who sat alone in the West Texas desert, compelled to witness the injustice of family separation and child imprisonment. His goal was to shut down this American internment camp and free those children. Can individual action make a difference?

That man, Josh Rubin, will be joining us at this showing to speak and take questions on the film and to update us on what’s been happening since Tornillo and the children’s detention facility in Florida at Homestead have been shut down.  Several of the members of Indivisible in Florida went to Homestead to witness alongside Josh and others and will be there as well.

The film is being screened through Tugg.com, a platform that helps individuals and organizations host screenings in their local theaters. Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.tugg.com/titles/witness-at-tornillo

“This film is an important part of a larger story of struggle on the southern border,” said Shane Franklin, of Springfield, Mo., the film’s director. “I hope it raises important questions and demonstrates that individuals can make a difference.”

Witness At Tornillo was produced by Carbon Trace Productions, a non-profit documentary film company from Springfield, Mo.

For more information, contact Carbon Trace Executive Director Shannon Cay at [email protected] or Carbon Trace Board President Andrew R. Cline, Ph.D. at [email protected] or 417-379-3176

