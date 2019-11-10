Daytona State College Announces New Specialization Courses for Risk Management and Insurance

Daytona State College has added a new component to its Associate of Science degree in Business Administration with the addition of specialized courses in Risk Management and Insurance (RMI). These courses are designed to prepare students for entry-level jobs in the insurance industry.

“Recent trends in the insurance industry, regionally and locally, prompted us to offer the specialization,” said Dr. Max Nagiel, chair of the School of Business Administration. “Data from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity forecasts that employment in the industry is expected to grow significantly. In terms of insurance sales agents alone, the forecast estimates nearly 44,000 job openings in the state over the next few years. We saw this as an opportunity to fill a need in the community and the state, while providing the necessary training for our students.

Students seeking this specialization must take the three RMI courses in lieu of the Accounting/Finance Elective and the Business Elective courses. Students who successfully complete the AS program with the three insurance course sequence will qualify for an exam waiver for the 2-15 Health and Life, 4-40 Customer Representative and the 20-44 Personal Lines licenses

The course sequence for RMI specialization includes:

Principles of Risk Management & Insurance (RMI2001)

This course covers basic principles and concepts of risk management as it relates to personal and business environments and includes insurance contracts and policy analysis.

Personal Insurance Planning (RMI2110)

This course introduces students to methods of analysis and handling of personal risk exposures, including insurance coverage alternatives. (Prerequisite: RMI2001)

Personal and Business Property Insurance (RMI2212)

This course provides an overview of personal and business property risks and coverages, which may be used in dealing with these risks, including the underwriting, marketing and social problems associated with these coverages. (Prerequisite: RMI2001)

Students should review the State of Florida statutes on insurance licensing prior to enrollment. For more information on the RMI specialization, please contact Jackson Musyimi at [email protected].. Interested students may also call the Sch