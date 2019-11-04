AdventHealth’s Dr. Martin Alan, 1963-2019

The following obituary was provided by the Kubiet family by way of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.

Dr. Martin Kubiet, beloved husband, father, son, and brother, and known to friends as “Marty,” passed away on October 31, 2019, at the age of 56.

He was born February 2, 1963 in Detroit, Michigan, to Leo and Mary Jean Kubiet. Marty was a graduate of St. Petersburg Catholic School, and the University of Florida in 1985 (BS Psychology) and 1989 (Medical Doctorate). He completed his residency in Internal Medicine, and pulmonary and critical care fellowship at Shand’s Hospital in Gainesville, Fla., and served as clinical faculty in the UF College of Medicine. He moved to Orlando in 1995 to join Central Florida Pulmonary Group.

In 2003, Marty and his family moved to Flagler County to be closer to the beach and waterways and he became a partner with First Coast Pulmonary Associates in St. Augustine and Palm Coast. Along with private practice, he was the cardiopulmonary medical director at Advent Health Palm Coast and Associate medical director for Advent health hospice care. During his career, Marty also served as a member of the Florida Medical Association, American Heart Association as an ACLS instructor, UF medical staff for the space shuttle program, and was a fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians. He was board certified in internal medicine, pulmonary and critical care medicine.

Although Marty was passionate about medicine, his greatest accomplishment was his family. He spent the last 26 years with the love of his life and best friend, Leslee, traveling and celebrating their lives along with their sons, Alex and Nick. He was very proud and committed to his sons and all their achievements. He enjoyed watching them grow into young men while they attended Gator games, had many fishing and boating trip outings, and attended athletics events his sons competed in at Matanzas High School.

Alex is currently a catering coordinator of seven local dining establishments in Orlando, and Nick is currently a junior at Tulane University in Louisiana, playing football, majoring in psychology and taking pre-med courses. Marty’s boys were his pride and joy, but being a son to Leo and Jean, and a brother to Larry was a top priority. He was a loyal, loving, faithful son to his parents and wanted to be a role model for his sons. Marty also enjoyed being part of the Flagler community, with all the wonderful friends and families that he spent time with.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 26 years, Leslee (D’Amato), sons Alexander (23) and Nicholas (20) and by his father, Leo Lawrence Kubiet. Marty was predeceased by his Mother, Mary Jean Kubiet (2018) and his Brother, Lawrence Kubiet (2009).

A Catholic funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 8 at 11 a.m. in Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N. Central Ave. Flagler Beach. A celebration of life reception will follow in the parish hall. Memorial donations in memory of Dr. Martin Kubiet can be made to the College of Medicine Dean’s Pre-eminence scholarship fund, Gainesville, Fla. (352) 392-1691. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.